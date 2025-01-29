"He doesn’t shy away from big moments" - Josh Okogie shares early impressions of LaMelo Ball and the Hornets after trade (Exclusive)

When the 2024-25 season began, Josh Okogie was focused on contributing alongside Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal to help contend for a championship with the Phoenix Suns. Fast forward to today, he's now a member of the Charlotte Hornets after being included in a trade featuring Nick Richards.

Okogie, who averages 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals, is embracing his opportunity with the Hornets. Early in his Charlotte tenure, he was struck by how close the team was. He felt welcomed by the whole locker room, which has only helped his on-court production. He has averaged 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.0 steals in five games with the Hornets.

"This whole team has been good at bringing everybody in," Okogie told Sportskeeda. "From the outside looking in, I didn’t really know how close they were with each other, but this team jokes, laughs, and kind of does everything together so far since I’ve been here. They’ve all embraced me, and that’s made me feel comfortable already."

Josh Okogie Exclusive

Despite the Hornets not playing at full strength this season—due to Brandon Miller undergoing season-ending surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist—Okogie sees a cohesive group with significant potential. He appreciates the intentionality of the front office in assembling a team where the pieces fit well together.

Among the characteristics that have already impressed Okogie about the Hornets is the intention the front office had when pairing pieces that fit together. He's eager to step in and fill a role on the wing.

"I think everything’s cohesive around here. Everybody complements each other," Okogie told Sportskeeda. "There aren’t too many guys who don’t gel with others. Everybody here contributes to the bigger piece of the pie. Not too many people have the same slice, you know? My job here is just to add to that piece of the pie and keep going until we have a whole piece."

Okogie has consistently made defense his "calling card" throughout his NBA career, a trend that continues with the Hornets. He remains committed to impacting games in any way to secure wins.

"When I step on the court, defense is my calling card," Okogie explained to Sportskeeda. "But my main job is just to impact winning and do whatever I need to do to make sure we’re at least one point up when the game is over."

Leadership within the team often revolves around LaMelo Ball, who averaged 28.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists. Okogie praised Ball for his assertiveness and resilience. He is impressed by how Ball rises to the occasion on the biggest stage and embraces setting the tone for the offense.

"[Ball] is very aggressive," Okogie told Sportskeeda. "I feel like any player who’s going to be the main focal point of your team has to be aggressive. He doesn’t shy away from big moments or big shots. Even if he misses, it doesn’t deter him from shooting the next one, and that’s very important."

While observing the Hornets' leadership, Okogie naturally pointed to Ball as someone the group follows and praised Mark Williams' presence. Williams is amid a breakout season, averaging 15.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

"Everybody here seems to follow [Ball's] pace and his lead," Okogie said, when speaking to Sportskeeda. "We go as he goes. We go as Mark goes. When those guys are at their best, the team’s at its best."

Getting Miller back from injury will naturally make a significant difference. Even as is, Okogie is embracing his fit alongside the Hornets' other versatile wing talents like Miles Bridges and Josh Green. He compared their impact in the greater context of the team to an army.

"It’s cool. It’s like being in the army – it’s good to have a couple of soldiers who are going to shoot like you," Okogie explained to Sportskeeda. "If you’re the only one in the infantry and everybody else is medics in the field, that’s kind of weird. But to be in the field with other guys who are going to shoot their gun – that’s cool."

The Hornets are playing their first season under head coach Charles Lee, who joined the team after contributing to the Boston Celtics' NBA championship run last season. Okogie's early impressions of the coaching staff are positive, highlighting their alignment with the team's style of play.

"I think the coaching staff matches the style of play here. High energy, fast pace, good vibes – everybody’s upbeat and up-tempo," Okogie told Sportskeeda. "That’s always good when you want to play fast, and you’ve got guys here who are still learning. They give everyone the utmost confidence to be themselves."

While Okogie is only 26, he has played in the NBA since the 2018-19 season, when he was a rookie with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He brings an experienced perspective to a young team and emphasizes the importance of focusing on the process over immediate results.

"Especially with a young group, I feel like focusing on the process is the most important thing. Process over results, like I like to say. When you focus on the process and get that right, the results will come."

As the Hornets build toward the future, Okogie emphasized the importance of focusing on the process rather than the immediate results. The process matters, so do not focus too heavily on short-term gratification in the W-L column, as that will naturally take care of itself.

"We just need to continue learning, whether it’s through winning – which I love – or even through losing," Okogie emphasized to Sportskeeda. "There’s always an opportunity to learn. So, it’s about continuing to get the process right, and the wins will come."

As the Hornets navigate their season with this philosophy, integrating players like Okogie and the leadership of coach Lee provides optimism for a strong, cohesive team capable of making significant progress in the Eastern Conference.

Okogie is in the first season of a two-year, $16 million contract, which allows the Hornets to gauge his fit ahead of the 2025-26 season. In the early stages, Charlotte seems to have found a strong complementary option for the wing.

