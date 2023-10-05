Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun had a few breakout performances during the playoffs as the Nuggets won the title. In an exclusive interview with SportsKeeda, Braun revealed some of the secrets that led to success for Denver.

He told our own Mark Medina about the powerful pick-and-roll between Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. He shared some observations on what makes the two All-Stars so special.

Braun spoke about how the two work together so well despite being polar opposites. He gave some insight into their process and work ethic.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“They do a lot of things,” Braun said. “They’re different people, so they approach things in different ways. Nikola is consistent with his routine. He lifts after every game. He doesn’t skip those things.”

Braun is inspired by their dedication. He really admires their dedication to the game.

“That’s really important and it’s impressive to me with how consistent and disciplined he is with his routine,” Braun said. “Jamal came off an injury that is really tough to come back from, but he fought every day to get to where he is at. Then he performed at his best in the biggest moments.”

The behind-the-scenes work from Murray and Jokic is what really impressed Braun. Even so, the two are still extremely impressive on the floor as well.

“Those two things about those guys are really impressive. That speaks to their toughness and willingness to buy in and want to win,” Braun said.

Braun contributed a lot, despite being a rookie. He says he learned a lot from the Denver veterans.

Expand Tweet

What did Christian Braun learn in Denver?

Christian Braun had a breakout game during the NBA Finals. He became a solid bench member of the rotation. He also dropped 15 points in 19 minutes in the Game 3 win against the Miami Heat. Braun hit 7-of-8 shots in a quick burst.

Expand Tweet

Braun told Mark Medina of Sportskeeda that he learned a lot in his rookie season. Both Murray and Jokic were helpful in helping Braun reach his early potential.

“Jamal is my locker room mate,” Braun said. “They both teach in different ways. They both throw in different things. Nikola will grab me and point things out. Jamal will turn you more into a competitor.”

Braun also pointed out how the two have different teaching styles. It should come as no surprise that Jokic delivers his advice in a quieter manner. Murray, on the other end, pushes with his competitive spirit.

“If Nikola sees something, he’s willing to point it out on the court. He’ll grab you and tell you quietly,” Christian Braun said. “Jamal is going to compete with you and make you better in that manner. That’s also very important. Jamal pushed me in a competitive manner and Nikola taught me.”

Christian Braun will try to take the knowledge and continue to grow his role with Denver next season. He may get more opportunities after the team lost Bruce Brown in free agency.