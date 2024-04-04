“He don’t be knowing”: “Yeah Glo!” Hitmaker GloRilla pokes fun at LeBron James’ infamous fumbling song lyrics

LeBron James is an avid rap music lover and has close relationships with some of the genre’s top artists. He once said in an interview that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, The Notorious B.I.G. and Nas are some of his favorite rappers. The LA Lakers superstar has also been spotted dropping bars from a few of Drake’s best hits.

While he is passionate about rap, he has been known to fumble the lyrics in some of these songs. Considering the fanbase that’s closely monitoring every post about James, many have noticed that he often can’t get the words right. The four-time NBA MVP can sometimes get away with such gaffes but most of the time, fans hilariously troll him for it.

On the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, host Shannon Sharpe asked rapper GloRilla about LeBron James singing her hit “Yeah Glo!” on Instagram. The artist and her family were so thrilled about it that she said her phone “blew up” after “King James” showed it on IG.

Sharpe told her that “he ain’t knew not one word.” GloRilla responded:

(1:07 mark)

“He knew the words! He did! I watch LeBron [James] rap songs and not know the words, for real. He knew “Yeah Glo!” … He probably ain’t singing some words but that was good for him ‘cause he don’t be knowing. He knew more words than usual when he was singing “Yeah Glo!” I feel crazy.”

The clip showed LeBron James probably before working out in the LA Lakers’ gym. He was likely hyping himself up for the grind by listening and singing GloRilla’s “Yeah Glo!” While the energy and the confidence were all there, he again messed up some of the words.

Two years ago, a clip of the former Cleveland Cavaliers star mumbling Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” went viral. James danced with gusto and dropped a few lines, but many quickly noticed how he got the lyrics wrong:

GloRilla has Kobe Bryant as her favorite player over LeBron James

During the interview with Shannon Sharpe, GloRilla repeated a few times that she has a sports-loving family. She added that many of them love to watch basketball all day, so she is no stranger to the NBA.

Without being prompted, she told Shannon Sharpe:

“[LeBron James] not one of the best, this is the best player in the league right now. Kobe [Bryant] my favorite player then LeBron [James] after him.”

GloRilla certainly knows two of the last LA Lakers superstars. Before James arrived in Los Angeles, the late Kobe Bryant was the toast of Tinseltown. After the “Black Mamba” retired, “King James” took over the city and the franchise.