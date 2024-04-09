"He was done": Draymond Green pinpoints when Zach Edey "quit" after noticing poor body language vs UConn 

Draymond Green was one of the viewers who caught the NCAA Championship matchup between the Connecticut Huskies and the Purdue Boilermakers on Monday. UConn propped up a 75-60 win, shocking Zach Edey-led Purdue. Watching the game closely, the Golden State Warriors superstar believed it was Samson Johnson's defense that locked up the big. It was a 'size vs size' contest which saw the UConn forward get the better of Edey.

Taking to X/Twitter, Green shared his two cents on Edey's body language, implying that he "quit."

"Job Well Done 35! You did your job tonight. It was him that made Edey quit with about 19 mins to go in the 2nd half. There was a turnover and I saw Edey body language walking back. He was done. Now rewatch the game from that point on. #FreeGame," Green wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Zach Edey ended with 37 points and 10 rebounds while Johnson had four points. But his defensive prowess was on full display as he had the better of the phenom. Edey's game-high points didn't translate to a win for the Boilermakers, and Green, who has been a defensive presence himself for the Warriors, recognized Johnson's game where the numbers don't necessarily tell the entire picture.

Klay Thompson gets real about Draymond Green's ejections

Earlier, Draymond Green spoke to Klay Thompson on 'The Draymond Green Show' podcast and the teammates spoke about the former's ejections this season that have played a major role in how the Dubs' campaign has panned out.

"You know what, Dray? You're kind of a throwback player," Thompson said. "The NBA is very different than it was 20 years ago, 30, 40 years ago where back then, it felt like a nightly thing and it was just so physical. Now in the 2020s, times have changed. We see each other so much. The basketball world is small. I always know your intentions are good."

"You're one of the greatest winners in the history of basketball, at every level. So that trumps any statistical output that you could ever have. Whatever triple-double, whatever record, the one that means the most to me is that winning percentage. Playoffs, regular season, one of the greatest winning percentages in NBA history. So when you're not out there, it's like a piece of us is gone."

Draymond Green was suspended for 12 games this season following his altercation with Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and his smacking incident with Phoenix Suns big Jusuf Nurkic. Throw in a couple of ejections and the Warriors veteran has more often found himself on the sidelines rather than being an active part of the side.