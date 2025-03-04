"He wasn't engaged": Steve Kerr pinpoints key adjustment Warriors must make to maximize Jimmy Butler amid soaring playoffs push

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr opened up about his newest recruit, Jimmy Butler, after their 119-101 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. The former Chicago Bulls guard pinpointed a key adjustment his team needs to make to accommodate the explosive forward as it continues to make a soaring playoff push.

The former Miami Heat star joined the Bay Area franchise after an unceremonious end to his tenure in South Beach due to a falling out with team president Pat Riley. Since his arrival, the Warriors have reflected an 8-1 record, but Steve Kerr was not happy with Butler's involvement against the Hornets, as pointed out by NBC reporter Dalton Johnson.

Sharing a quote by the Warriors coach on X, the NBC Bay Area reporter captioned the post with a short message.

"I thought Steve Kerr’s assessment of Jimmy Butler’s game tonight was spot on. The Warriors are 8-1 when Butler plays, but tonight was super clunky early on against the Hornets," he wrote.

Kerr, who is known to be open and honest in his assessment, expressed how the team needed to move the ball around more. Explaining how he didn't like what he saw in the first half, the 59-year-old asked for his team to engage Butler more often.

"I thought the first half it was catch and hold," the nine-time NBA champion said. "Catch and hold. He wasn't engaged, he wasn't involved and that's on us as a team. We have to play with ball movement and flow and rhythm. It's still a work in progress, but I love Jimmy's fit here."

Jimmy Butler has been a revelation for the Golden State Warriors since his arrival as the team continues to make a push toward the playoffs. Entering the automatic playoff position after their win in North Carolina, the Warriors will be hopeful of keeping their winning run with Butler alive as they continue to climb up the Western Conference ladder.

Steve Kerr on Jimmy Butler building chemistry with Steph Curry and Draymond Green

The arrival of Jimmy Butler has revitalized the Golden State Warriors, who seem like a real threat in the West after his inclusion in the squad. Donning the No. 10 in homage to other great athletes and renaming his jersey to honor his late father Butler, the six-time NBA All-Star seems like a new man as he continues to impress in the Bay Area.

After missing out on his team's 126-119 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday with back spasms, the former Chicago and Miami star was back in the starting five against the Hornets. Recording 13 points, four assists and three rebounds, Butler didn't have the best of nights at the Spectrum Center but is continuing to build an understanding alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr gave his take on Butler building his relationship with the two Warriors legends, commending the 2021 steals leader on his impressive skills.

"They complement each other really well," Kerr said on Monday. "Jimmy is a phenomenal all-around basketball player… It’s still a work in progress, but I think he’s perfect next to Steph and Draymond."

Jimmy Butler has played nine games for the Golden State Warriors, winning eight and losing one. On the other hand, the Miami Heat have been on a downward spiral since his departure, losing seven games and winning only three in their last 10 matchups.

