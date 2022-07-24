“He essentially got the thumbs up… ‘You gotta bring him off the bench’” - Kyle Goon says Frank Vogel stood up for Russell Westbrook, says Vogel didn’t wanna lose Russ forever

Russell Westbrook blamed former LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel for never finding his footing in his disastrous season with the hometown team. “Russ” blasted Vogel during his exit interview, calling the relationship between the two “unfortunate.”

Kyle Goon, an NBA analyst covering the Lakers over the past few years, saw Vogel as Westbrook’s convenient scapegoat. Here’s what Goon said on The Crossover podcast, on how Vogel stood up for the embattled point guard:

“Frank Vogel stuck up for him when a lot of other people didn’t want him to play the starting role anymore. When Frank Vogel benched him for the first time, he essentially got the thumbs up, ‘You know what, if you need to bring him off the bench, you gotta bring him off the bench.’ But Frank thought, ‘If we do that, we lose him forever.’”

Sports Illustrated @SInow @SIChrisMannix and @KyleGoon discuss Russell Westbrook’s future with the Lakers, the possibility of landing Kyrie Irving and what small moves the team should make going forward trib.al/NTuWuWD .@SIChrisMannix and @KyleGoon discuss Russell Westbrook’s future with the Lakers, the possibility of landing Kyrie Irving and what small moves the team should make going forward trib.al/NTuWuWD

The game Goon was referring to was a matchup against the lowly Indiana Pacers on January 10. The Lakers were at home and had just ended a three-game losing streak the other night against the Utah Jazz.

By this time, rumors were swirling that Frank Vogel’s job could be on the line if the purple and gold squad couldn’t turn around their season. The Lakers looked set to win back-to-back games after a solid showing in the first three quarters against the Pacers.

CBS Sports NBA @CBSSportsNBA

cbssports.com/nba/news/how-f… How Frank Vogel's late-game benching of Russell Westbrook shows Lakers' desperation How Frank Vogel's late-game benching of Russell Westbrook shows Lakers' desperationcbssports.com/nba/news/how-f…

In the fourth quarter, behind Caris LeVert’s blistering 22 points, the Pacers would stun the Lakers. Frank Vogel desperately tried to look for answers and eventually benched Westbrook in the final 3:52 of the game. The former MVP’s lackluster and effortless defense of LeVert was a crucial part of the stinging loss.

When asked later in the game what went through his mind when he kept Russell Westbrook on the bench, Vogel simply said:

“Playing the guys I thought were going to win the game.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



- Frank Vogel on benching Russell Westbrook “Playing the guys that I thought were going to win the game”- Frank Vogel on benching Russell Westbrook “Playing the guys that I thought were going to win the game”😯- Frank Vogel on benching Russell Westbrook https://t.co/3njOdgpOU2

“Russ” played 27 minutes in that game, scoring 14 points to go with two rebounds and three assists. He also shot 4-6 from beyond the arc, one of his best nights from the three-point area, but had a net rating of -18.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported later after the loss that the LA Lakers front office had given Vogel the green light to bench Westbrook if necessary. “You got to do what you got to do” was the message from the brass to the head coach.

Russell Westbrook finally and publicly pushed back on fourth-quarter benching

Russell Westbrook ultimately complained on Vogel's decision to bench him in crucial minutes of a few games. [Photo: Marca]

Russell Westbrook didn’t say anything in the nearly four minutes of the crucial time he sat on the bench against the Indiana Pacers. When Frank Vogel kept him off the floor for the entire fourth quarter in a blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, “Russ” snapped in a postgame interview.

“I earned the right to be in closing lineups. I mean, numbers will tell you. I don’t have to explain that. But once again, that ain’t my decision.”

Silver Screen and Roll @LakersSBN Russell Westbrook blasted Frank Vogel’s rotation and communication after another 4th quarter benching, says he’s earned the right to close games based on his past production. silverscreenandroll.com/2022/2/8/22924… Russell Westbrook blasted Frank Vogel’s rotation and communication after another 4th quarter benching, says he’s earned the right to close games based on his past production. silverscreenandroll.com/2022/2/8/22924… https://t.co/vaHp3YWt3J

Vogel subbed Westbrook off with more than two minutes remaining in the third quarter and never got back on the court. The LA Lakers tried to mount a spirited rally, eventually cutting the lead to 10 points, but ultimately still lost.

ESPN @espn Russ trying to cheer up LeBron and AD after a tough loss to the Bucks Russ trying to cheer up LeBron and AD after a tough loss to the Bucks ❤️ https://t.co/xhD8MXqfKM

At one point during a timeout, visibly tired LeBron James and Anthony Davis looked flustered as they couldn’t lead the team to a win. Russell Westbrook reportedly told them he wished he could help, but he could not as he was warming the bench.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far