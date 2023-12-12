Klay Thompson has been going through a rough patch, and the cold streak has yet to come to an end. In early November, headlines had already began to circulate highlighting the four-time champ's struggles. At the time, he stated that he isn't concerned by the slow start, but since then, he is yet to find his rhythm.

Despite scoring 22 points on Friday, just one shy of his season-high, when the team played the OKC Thunder, his averages this season have been sub-par. Throughout his career, he has been a 41.6% three-point shooter, however, this season he's averaging just 35.4% from downtown.

If the number holds, at the end of the year it would rank as Klay Thompson's worst career three-point percentage. This includes the 2021-22 season where he shot 38.5% from downtown despite only playing in 32 games and coming off two missed seasons.

During a recent episode of It Is What It Is, Cam'ron shared his thoughts on the situation, and Klay Thompson's lackluster play after Gilbert Arenas' breakdown. He said:

"Klay cannot get a ni--a off of him. If a ni--a run down, he got a quick release but he can't get shot off him. That's exactly what Gilbert Arenas is saying. He's a spot shooter. If Klay had three or four moves Klay would be outstanding."

"At the end of the day, if you get up on Klay. He got none of this, he don't even got a jab to to get into something and you've been the league long enough."

Looking at the Golden State Warriors' chances in a stacked Western Conference amid Klay Thompson's struggles

It's no secret that the Western Conference has become increasingly competitive. In addition to the Denver Nuggets' quest to go back-to-back, the team also finds a number of contenders in their path to another title.

In a surprising twist after seasons past, the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder sit in the top two spots for the Western Conference. Just behind them in the standings sit the Dallas Mavericks in third place, followed by the Denver Nuggets in fourth.

From here the standings get incredibly interesting, with the Sacramento Kings once again showing they mean business in fifth place. In sixth place are the LA Lakers, who have plenty of momentum behind them after winning the NBA In-Season Tournament.

In seventh place in the West we have the Houston Rockets, who have been fueled by the addition of Ime Udoka this season. Just behind them in the standings we have the LA Clippers and the Phoenix Suns, two teams who many believe can contend in the West.

In tenth place, one spot ahead of the Golden State Warriors, we have the New Orleans Pelicans, who have been perennial contenders. With the Warriors set to face the Suns in a pivotal game on Tuesday, it will be interesting to see if Klay Thompson finds his rhythm again.