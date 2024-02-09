"He didn't even text me back" - Josh Hart reveals RJ Barrett acting salty after Knicks traded him to Raptors

Josh Hart recently revealed that was left without a response when he messaged his former New York Knicks teammate, RJ Barrett, to say goodbye after he was traded to the Toronto Raptors.

The Knicks traded Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick to Toronto in exchange for OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn.

While reflecting on the moment the trade news broke on the first episode of his new podcast, the “Roommates Show,” with co-host Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart said that he didn't receive a farewell message from Barrett.

“He didn’t say goodbye to me,” Hart said. “I was just looking. … He didn’t even text me back. … Sent them a nice text: ‘Love y’all boys’ … Nothing.”

Brunson had a contrasting experience when the trade took place.

“So, I’m downstairs eating breakfast, RJ just comes up to me; he said, ‘All right, bro, I’m going to Toronto,’" Brunson said. "I’m like, ‘For what? Everything OK?’ I’m thinking he’s going home for something, like something happened. (Barrett was born and raised in Toronto.)

“Then he hugs me and says bye to a couple other people and walks out the room. … And then about two minutes later, I see the Woj tweet (ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski) and everything.”

After the trade happened. Josh Hart expressed his surprise on social media.

Barrett is averaging 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 55.4% for the Raptors. Meanwhile, the Knicks have tallied a 12-2 record with Anunoby.

Josh Hart reacts to the latest Knicks trade

The New York Knicks made a trade with the Detroit Pistons on deadline day Thursday, acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks in exchange for guards Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn and Ryan Arcidiacono, along with two second-round picks.

The New York Knicks, already missing several players, face additional roster constraints for their Thursday game against the Dallas Mavericks following the trade, prompting Hart to make a joke on X.

Because of his teammates' limited availability, Hart played 39.7 minutes per game in his last five games.

The Knicks will only have eight players available for the game: Hart, Deuce McBride, Donte DiVincenzo, Precious Achiuwa, Isaiah Hartenstein, Taj Gibson, Jacob Toppin and Charlie Brown Jr.

Anunoby is expected to miss last at least three weeks due to elbow surgery.

New York (33-18) is already grappling with injuries to frontcourt players Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. Acquiring Burks and Bogdanovic strengthens its roster with two immediate-impact veterans.

