"He had every reason to crash out": Bradley Beal's wife Kamiah Adams gets heated about star's tumultuous Suns tenure

Just one day after Bradley Beal was bought out of his contract by the Phoenix Suns and signed with the LA Clippers, his wife, Kamiah Adams, has spoken out about his tumultuous stint in Arizona.

Adams posted a series of Instagram stories that made it clear Beal’s stint with the Suns was far from enjoyable. She shared a screenshot of a heartfelt message from a Suns season ticket holder, praising Beal as a “good guy” with “good energy” who served as a role model for her son.

In response, Adams thanked the genuine fans, highlighting Beal’s professionalism during challenging times.

“Character. Class. Composition. Never folded under pressure,” Adams captioned her Instagram story. “Even when he had every reason to crash out. Much appreciation to the REAL FANS. Now with that being said, back to enjoying my day. Done arguing with you roaches from fake pages in your grandmothers basement. Good riddance.”

Kamiah Adams' Instagram story. Credits: @kamiahadams

Kamiah Adams was candid about Bradley Beal’s disappointing experience with the Suns in an earlier social media post. Sharing her husband’s latest Instagram update, she added a pointed caption:

“Met some amazing people. & the weather was amazing. My mama said if I don’t have anything nice to say to keep my mouth shut," she wrote with three peace sign emojis.

Kamiah Adams' Instagram story. Credits: @kamiahadams

Beal joined the Phoenix Suns in 2023 to form a big three alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. However, his performance fell short of expectations, averaging just 17.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. During the 2024-2025 season, his role was significantly reduced, as he came off the bench for the first time since his rookie year.

LA Clippers acquire Bradley Beal as a like-for-like replacement of Norman Powell

Norman Powell was one of the more notable names in an early 2025 offseason trade. In a three-team deal involving the Clippers, the Jazz, and the Heat, Powell was sent to Miami. In return, the Clippers acquired John Collins to strengthen their frontcourt.

To replace Powell, the Clippers signed veteran guard Bradley Beal to a two-year, $11 million deal.

With Kawhi Leonard sidelined for much of the 2024-25 season, Powell delivered a career-best year, averaging 21.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg and 2.1 apg. His breakout performance was vital in helping the Clippers secure a 50-32 record and a fifth-place finish in the Western Conference.

Bradley Beal is expected to step into Powell’s role and likely start at shooting guard. Still, he will be expected to be used as the team’s third scoring option behind Leonard and James Harden.

