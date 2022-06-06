“He was a f*****g drunk man.… If he made the money I made? He still flop” - Gilbert Arenas throws shade at former teammate, says he was a “cancer”

Gilbert Arenas has again called out former teammate Kwame Brown, calling him a drunk. They played together for two seasons, but Arenas does not consider him a friend.

Brown had a rather disappointing career, especially with him being the first overall pick in 2001. He played in the NBA for 12 seasons and only averaged 6.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

On "VLAD TV," Arenas revealed that the reason Brown played so badly was that he was drunk all the time. He also pointed out that Brown's unwillingness to develop his game made him one of the lowest-paid No. 1 picks ever, stating:

"Do you know how bad you have to be for someone to put that kind of production?

"He ended up going to Golden State, played six games, horrible. They didn't make the playoffs, it was like 13th. He just leaves and they're 6th. Wherever he went, it was cancer. Let's just say that.

"I can be honest now. We're not friends. He was a f*****g drunk, man. That's what Kwame Brown was. Had a bad game, drunk. Had a good game, drunk. Was bored, drunk. It's how he coped with life."

After citing several scenarios of Brown being drunk and pointing out his inability to get in front of a camera sober, he continued:

"So, I called one of our people back in Washington. I was like, 'Yo, was Kwame that bad?' And he was like it was bad. It was bad because it's like he didn't have anyone, so he was drunk. He had a bad game, drunk even more.

"He's a fucking alcoholic, man. I'm not even gonna sit here and bullshit with you. That's the reason he played 13 years but only made 66 million because they always undercutted him because he was they had the alcoholic.

"People say, 'Why is he a bust, he made 66 million? Well, 66 million is great for a 31 pick. If I made 66 million for my career, 63 million, I'm a f*****g hero. If he made the money I made, he still flop. That's how far off he was.

"The average No. 1 player from 2001 to 2017 made an average of $212 million in their career."

According to Arenas, Brown was underpaid because of his habits and unreliability. The 2001 first overall pick played for seven teams in his 12-year career.

Gilbert Arenas has called out Kwame Brown in the past

Earlier this year, Arenas had an exchange with Brown over his comments relating to LeBron James.

The LA Lakers endured a disappointing season, and LeBron was caught on camera looking at the stat sheet mid-game. Brown, who played with Kobe Bryant, criticized LeBron for that, stating:

"When I saw brother LeBron watching the stat sheet, that told me all I needed to know on why the Lakers are losing. That told me all I needed to know why that team is not connected on defense. … Kobe would’ve never done that."

Arenas, who had an ongoing beef with Brown, took the opportunity to escalate things. He agreed with Brown, albeit pointing out that Kobe already knew he had zero points. Arenas said:

"Ur right. Kobe would have NEVER looked at the stat sheet becuz he KNEW yo ass had 0."

Several pundits have come for Brown over the years, mostly disappointed with his work ethic. Some also believe he wasted the opportunity he got to play professional basketball.

Brown also had words for everyone calling him out, blaming pundits for their role in kicking him out of the league. He believes their negative comments on air contributed to him not getting a contract after getting waived by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2013.

