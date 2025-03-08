"He was fiery"- Stephen A. Smith drops truth bomb on heated exchange with LeBron James, denying 'b**ch' claims

LeBron James confronted Stephen A. Smith on Thursday before the start of the fourth quarter between the New York Knicks and the LA Lakers. The incident, which went viral, caused a buzz on social media as people speculated about what was said during the exchange. After the intriguing scene, James returned to help carry the Lakers to an overtime win against the team the ESPN analyst rooted for.

On Friday, the veteran sportscaster went on his show to debunk rumors that James or somebody else called him b**ch. He added about the exchange:

“He [James] was fiery. He approached me during the game and he said, ‘Stop f**king with my son. That’s my f**king son. Stop f**king with my son.’ I said, ‘What?’ ‘Nah, nah, nah, man. Straight up. Man to man. Real talk. Stop f**king with my son.’"

"And I saw how furious he was. And I said, ‘We can talk about it later.’ ‘Nah, F**k that! F that, stop f**king with my son! That’s my son. That’s my son!’ And I said, ‘Alright, dog, fine.’ And he walked away.”

In late January, Stephen A. Smith pleaded with LeBron James on national TV to stop "exposing" his son, Bronny James, to more criticism by allowing him to play in the NBA. The analyst said the rookie played well in the G League because that was where he belonged. For the analyst, James Jr. had no business suiting up in the NBA because the former Trojan was not ready.

Smith’s comments came after the LA Lakers lost 118-104 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Lakers coach JJ Redick said he put the rookie in a “tough spot” during a nationally televised game. The four-time MVP finished the game with 31 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Bronny James logged 15 minutes and went 0-for-5, including 0-for-3 from deep with three turnovers.

Stephen A. Smith said Draymond Green has not spoken with him after his comments on LeBron James’ son

LeBron James was not the only NBA player who reacted to Stephen A. Smith’s comments about Bronny James. The analyst said some players were “upset” with the outspoken analyst for his take on the LA Lakers rookie. Smith added:

“One player, in particular, was Draymond Green, who I haven’t spoken to since has no desire to speak to me primarily because of this, I suppose.”

LeBron James and Green are close friends, so it was not surprising the Golden State Warriors forward reacted to the way he did, as Smith supposed. SAS is not known to back down from anyone. It remains to be seen if he refuses to say something about Bronny James after what he revealed on Friday.

