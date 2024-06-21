"He finally got his iconic photo" - NBA fans hyped over Jayson Tatum's epic snap with Larry O'Brien trophy during Celtics parade

After being trolled by some fans for allegedly stealing iconic moments from others, Jayson Tatum might have finally created his own. On Friday, the Boston Celtics star was captured hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy high above his head amidst a crowd of Celtics fans.

This moment happened during the team's victory parade and was captured on film. It was later posted on social media, where it has since gone viral.

Some fans were hyped for Tatum, with one fan tweeting on X:

"He finally got his iconic photo. Now he can finally let someone else hold it."

"This one is a special picture. Hang it in the Louvre," a fan tweeted.

"Coldest photo I’ve seen," a fan tweeted.

Of course, the trolls were still out in full force as some continued to take shots at Tatum.

"They want an iconic photo so bad," a fan tweeted.

"This man Tatum hasn’t let another soul touch that trophy," another fan tweeted.

"Let someone else hold the trophy @jaytatum0," a fan tweeted.

The Boston Celtics 2024 championship run has been divisive among NBA fans, and Jayson Tatum has been at the middle of it all. After they won the title, several of the league's fans have clowned him for supposedly trying too hard to have an iconic moment.

Every moment that Jayson Tatum has supposedly copied

Jayson Tatum might be enjoying his first-ever NBA title, but fans won't let him do it peacefully. They've continuously trolled him for supposedly copying iconic moments from others.

One of the first moments that fans have pointed to was the during his postgame interview immediately after winning the title. Tatum was quoted saying "we did it," initially in a softer voice before proceeding to shout the same three words at the top of his lungs.

That is something that Kevin Garnett did in 2008 when the Celtics won a title and he dropped his famous "anything's possible" line.

Afterward, Tatum was quoted asking, "what are they gonna say now?" It is a line that Steph Curry famously dropped after the Golden State Warriors beat the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Final.

Then, Tatum said that people were wondering what they would do if his team did not win the championship, before following it up with "I guess we'll never know." He copied that line from Kanye West, who said that after he won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album in 2005.

In fact, someone made a compilation of these moments from Tatum and posted it on social media. It even went viral and was referred to as the "plagiarism world tour."

However, Kevin Garnett has said that everything Tatum has said is simply an effect of the emotions after winning an NBA title.