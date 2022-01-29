"He finally got to be OKC Russ tonight" - Skip Bayless on Russell Westbrook's display vs Charlotte Hornets, questions fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the LA Lakers, behind Russell Westbrook, put up a gallant stand before losing to the Charlotte Hornets on the road. The triple-double king played arguably his best game of the season, leading his team’s mighty comeback bid before falling short.

Within minutes of the loss, The Undisputed co-host, Skip Bayless, immediately took to social media to weigh in on his thoughts. The sports show analyst gave props to Russell Westbrook and summarized his verdict on the Lakers’ starting point guard:

“Russ finally got to be OKC Russ tonight - without LeBron and AD. 35 total, 30 in the second half, 16 in the fourth. Only 1 turnover! Kept swooping to the hoop. Got em back in the game. But down 2 on the final shot, heat checked from 3, missed. Takeaway: RUSS JUST DOESN’T FIT WITH LBJ AND AD.”

For most of this season, Skip Bayless has been stressing time and again just how poorly constructed the LA Lakers roster is. Russell Westbrook, who the team acquired over more potentially better fits, has made those pronouncements a reality with his inability to consistently hit outside shots. The team, though, were confident that they could make the fit work.

Making the roster hum has proven to be a huge challenge this season, particularly with LeBron James playing point guard on offense. As the four-time MVP directs the plays, Russell Westbrook has regularly been relegated to the perimeter, waiting for kick-outs or break-downs in the play. Westbrook has never been a good screener or an off-ball threat and those deficiencies have been highlighted this season.

Russell Westbrook, without “King James” and Anthony Davis, looked unshackled. He finally got to dictate the plays and the tempo of the game. OKC Russ burst out of the shadows and dominated the game, nearly dragging the LA Lakers to an improbable win.

There is some truth to Skip Bayless’ words, but the Lakers are confident it's not too late to turn things around. It’s up to head coach Frank Vogel and LeBron James to figure out how to maximize Westbrook’s unique skill set. Paying him $44 million this season to stand in the corner wasn’t what the team had in mind when they signed him. How the Big 3 meshes the rest of the season will greatly determine their playoff chances.

The LA Lakers’ roller coaster season continues

The LA Lakers are still full of confidence that they can still turn their season around if healthy.

After finally getting Anthony Davis back, the LA Lakers had to hold out LeBron James against the Philadelphia 76ers due to knee soreness. Davis eventually followed the 17x All-Star on the injury list due to wrist soreness, leaving Russell Westbrook with the unenviable job of carrying the team.

While the LA Lakers are exercising maximum precautions with the two superstars’ injuries, their absence also means another lost opportunity to develop chemistry. Even with the Big 3 in the lineup, they have not been able to regularly play like a well-oiled machine. Stints on the sideline, among the trio, will only delay harmony in their play.

Russell Westbrook showed that he still has plenty of juice to be a great player. He just has to be in the right situation to make an impact. How the Lakers can maximize his value without giving him the reins of the offense when LeBron James is on the floor could be the key to turning their season around.

Edited by Parimal