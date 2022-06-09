"He is Finals MVP right now" - Chris Broussard showers Celtics forward with high praise after his stellar performance in Game 3, calls him a "legitimate star"

After a spectacular performance by the Boston Celtics in Game 3, Chris Broussard praised Celtics guard Jaylen Brown.

Touching upon the importance of his scoring prowess, Broussard highlighted Brown's overall contributions.

Chris Broussard spoke about the Celtics' 116-100 blowout win against the Golden State Warriors on "First Things First."

Although his segment started off by praising Boston's approach to Game 3, it transitioned into praising Brown's performance. Having played a major role in the C's success in the finals, Chris Broussard had this to say about the forward:

"We know that Tatum's the best player. But Jaylen Brown is a legitimate star. Not a superstar, but a legitimate star. He is Finals MVP right now. I thought he was even going into the game for the Celtics. But he definitely is right now.

"Whenever their backs against the wall and they need something done, Jaylen Brown steps up. Game 1 - you're down 12 after a horrible third quarter. He sparked the fourth quarter rally with 10 points and two assists early in the quarter."

Chris Broussard then shed light on Brown's performance in Game 3 with a hilarious analogy. He said:

"Then last night, comes out, sets the tone, goes directly at Draymond Green. It's like the dude walking in jail who doesn't want to be messed with.

"And says, 'You know what? Let me pick out the biggest, baddest inmate and beat him down to show everybody else don't mess with me.' That's what Jaylen Brown did in the first quarter."

Having entered a mild altercation with Draymond Green in Game 2, Brown came out guns blazing in Game 3. Going at Green after a slight exchange, the Boston Celtics guard shone in the win.

Jaylen Brown's performance for the Celtics in the NBA Finals

Jaylen Brown shoots a 3-pointer.

Often seen leading the scoring effort, Jaylen Brown displayed his value in Game 3. Taking on the burden of the offense and establishing a scoring rhythm, Brown emerged as a one-man wrecking crew.

Coming off a 27-point performance on Wednesday night, the Celtics guard led Boston in scoring. Combining for a total of 53 points alongside Jayson Tatum, the duo had a rare occasion where both played up to their potential as a tandem.

Brown functions as a bit of an anomaly in Boston's machinery. While Tatum's smooth brand of basketball blends into the team's identity, Brown tends to act as a bit of an outsider.

However, this has worked well for Boston as Brown single-handedly produces scoring runs for the team.

In this regard, Brown has done a fantastic job in picking up the offensive load from Tatum. With the latter practically running as a passing middleman, the scoring punch from Brown has done wonders for Boston.

With Game 3 in the bag, Boston continued their undefeated streak coming off a loss. But with a 2-5 record coming off a win in the playoffs, Boston will have to secure a win before heading back to the Bay Area.

