"He finds a way to wear Knicks hat lol" : Fans chime in as Spike Lee flaunts his New York fandom at Met Gala 2025

New York Knicks fan Spike Lee had the team represented at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday. It had fans chiming in with varied reactions on social media.The multi-awarded film director and longtime Knicks fan attended the annual marquee event of A-listers in New York with wife Tonya Lewis Lee.

He came in with an orange Knicks hat with a black tuxedo, black collarless shirt and Air Jordan 3 "Black Cat."He also had orange Louis Vuitton sunglasses, blue and orange rope bracelets, and a hardshell Rimowa crossbody bag.

NBA fans shared their thoughts on Lee finding a way to show Knicks fandom on Instagram.

"Spike gonna find a way to wear a Knicks hat lol," one fan took delight from the director's Knicks representation at the Met Gala.

Spike Lee given props for representing Knicks at Met Gala.

"If you don't got a fan like Spike you not doing it right," a user highlighted."Spike Lee bro 😭" a comment laid down.

"Spike Lee I want my lunchbox back🤣🤣🤣🤣." a fan spotlighted the hardshell bag that Lee had.

"Idk how to describe it but Spike reminding me of Frank Reynolds when he stares into the distance," a user pointed out, making reference to Danny DeVito's character on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

"Spike looks like a Roblox character 😭." a fan joked.

"Spike at the Gala and not the game is funny to me," a comment underscored while alluding to Game 1 of the Knicks' semifinals clash against the Boston Celtics also on Monday.

Other celebrities present at the Met Gala included WNBA stars Angel Reese, Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, NBA legend Dwyane Wade, and LeBron James' wife Savannah James.

New York Knicks come from behind to beat Boston in Game 1

As Spike Lee represented the orange and blue at the Met Gala, the New York Knicks did the same in their 108-105 come-from-behind Game 1 victory in Boston on Monday to take the early series lead over the defending NBA champions.

Down by 20 points in the second half, the Knicks showed grit and determination to claw their way back and stun the Celtics and their fans at the TD Garden.

Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby led the Knicks in the gutsy OT win, finishing with 29 points each. Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart, meanwhile, each had 14 points while combining for 25 rebounds. For Boston, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each had 23 points. Game 2 of the series is on Wednesday also in Boston.

