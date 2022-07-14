"He finna be dangerous in those 5 games he plays next season", That slow a** shot ain’t winning nothing lol" - Fans slander Anthony Davis after Lethal Shooter uploads a clip of him working on his shot

LA Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is no stranger to mockery. While the big man went to work with renowned shooting coach Lethal Shooter, fans haven't pulled their punches in reacting to the workout.
Anthony Davis is potentially one of the best big men in the league, if not one of the best players in the NBA. With a unique skillset that allows him to score on multiple levels, Davis is a key element in the Lakers' offense.
Unfortunately, the 29-year old hasn't spent much time on the court as of late. He missed significant portions of the season due to recurring leg injuries.
As of late, Davis has been subject to a lot of comments regarding his shooting. Coming off one of his worst shooting seasons, the superstar took this to heart and went to work in the lab.
Davis put in the time and effort to get better. However, NBA fans aren't known to be a kind lot in this regard.
Here are some of the best responses to a video of Davis training on Twitter:
Although fans mock Davis' shot and training in the video, several believe that the superstar will be a beast when the season comes around. With the potential to be an MVP candidate, the LA Lakers certainly hope to see more of their big man on the floor.
What can the LA Lakers expect of Anthony Davis next season?
Anthony Davis is coming off one of his worst seasons in the Purple and Gold uniform. However, this hasn't deterred the superstar in the slightest. Although news of him not touching a basketball since early-April was a concern, Davis went to work immediately after.
Watching the big man work on his jumpshot is reassuring to some extent. The 29-year old had one of his worst shooting years last season. With a game that is predominantly based on midrange fadeaways, a solid stroke would definitely see him become an offensive weapon again.
Adding upon this, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka has also shared how impressed he was with Davis' work ethic this offseason. Going as far as to say that Davis has put together one of the best offseasons of his career, Pelinka certainly raised expectations.
As good as the story sounds, Lakers fans are far too familiar with how the situation plays out for Davis. Unless the superstar manages to stay healthy and show up, there isn't much hope for the Lakers.
Anthony Davis has been in a position to take over as the primary force in the Lakers for the last two seasons. Hoping to see this come to fruition in the upcoming season, Davis will have a lot to prove.