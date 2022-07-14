"He finna be dangerous in those 5 games he plays next season", That slow a** shot ain’t winning nothing lol" - Fans slander Anthony Davis after Lethal Shooter uploads a clip of him working on his shot

LA Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is no stranger to mockery. While the big man went to work with renowned shooting coach Lethal Shooter, fans haven't pulled their punches in reacting to the workout.

Anthony Davis is potentially one of the best big men in the league, if not one of the best players in the NBA. With a unique skillset that allows him to score on multiple levels, Davis is a key element in the Lakers' offense.

Unfortunately, the 29-year old hasn't spent much time on the court as of late. He missed significant portions of the season due to recurring leg injuries.

As of late, Davis has been subject to a lot of comments regarding his shooting. Coming off one of his worst shooting seasons, the superstar took this to heart and went to work in the lab.

Lethal Shooter @LethalShooter__ -Stay locked in! #NBA #LethalShooter Anthony Davis locked in! Every completed rep with The Art of Shooting is one step closer to a GOAL. I never take it lightly when players trust me to make changes to their jumpers.-Stay locked in! @AntDavis23 Anthony Davis locked in! Every completed rep with The Art of Shooting is one step closer to a GOAL. I never take it lightly when players trust me to make changes to their jumpers.🎯 -Stay locked in! @AntDavis23 #NBA #LethalShooter https://t.co/1XOmFpxEwn

Davis put in the time and effort to get better. However, NBA fans aren't known to be a kind lot in this regard.

Here are some of the best responses to a video of Davis training on Twitter:

Ryan @ryan_dr3 @overtime @AntDavis23 @LethalShooter__ Looking dangerous? Buddy he’s dribbling into open 3’s, going about 75% (give or take), starting from half court to the 3 point line, really is not impressive. This should be a qualification for the league @overtime @AntDavis23 @LethalShooter__ Looking dangerous? Buddy he’s dribbling into open 3’s, going about 75% (give or take), starting from half court to the 3 point line, really is not impressive. This should be a qualification for the league

DurantMuse @durantmuse @overtime @AntDavis23 @LethalShooter__ great form as well if he stays healthy he can be top 10 again in the NBA maybe even top 5-7 @overtime @AntDavis23 @LethalShooter__ great form as well if he stays healthy he can be top 10 again in the NBA maybe even top 5-7

Greg Miller @GMillerRealtor @overtime @AntDavis23 @LethalShooter__ Dangerous??? He looks slow. And honestly, i can careless if he can shoot a 3 when no one is on him. Lets work on moving without the ball and consistently hitting the mid range or attacking the rim. Lets work on the ball not sitting in his hands for half the shot clock. @overtime @AntDavis23 @LethalShooter__ Dangerous??? He looks slow. And honestly, i can careless if he can shoot a 3 when no one is on him. Lets work on moving without the ball and consistently hitting the mid range or attacking the rim. Lets work on the ball not sitting in his hands for half the shot clock.

Kzr @canthandl3me @ClutchPointsApp All this just to fall on the ground in the 3rd game of the season and dislocate his spine @ClutchPointsApp All this just to fall on the ground in the 3rd game of the season and dislocate his spine

Although fans mock Davis' shot and training in the video, several believe that the superstar will be a beast when the season comes around. With the potential to be an MVP candidate, the LA Lakers certainly hope to see more of their big man on the floor.

What can the LA Lakers expect of Anthony Davis next season?

Anthony Davis attempts to finish through contact

Anthony Davis is coming off one of his worst seasons in the Purple and Gold uniform. However, this hasn't deterred the superstar in the slightest. Although news of him not touching a basketball since early-April was a concern, Davis went to work immediately after.

Watching the big man work on his jumpshot is reassuring to some extent. The 29-year old had one of his worst shooting years last season. With a game that is predominantly based on midrange fadeaways, a solid stroke would definitely see him become an offensive weapon again.

Alex Regla @AlexmRegla



I can only assume witchcraft is involved for someone his size to be able to do this. According to @cleantheglass , HALF of Anthony Davis' shots are coming from the midrange in the playoffs, he is shooting 51% from there (57.6% overall and 66.2% true shooting). Just absurd.I can only assume witchcraft is involved for someone his size to be able to do this. According to @cleantheglass, HALF of Anthony Davis' shots are coming from the midrange in the playoffs, he is shooting 51% from there (57.6% overall and 66.2% true shooting). Just absurd.I can only assume witchcraft is involved for someone his size to be able to do this. https://t.co/KtOGY7OqlP

Adding upon this, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka has also shared how impressed he was with Davis' work ethic this offseason. Going as far as to say that Davis has put together one of the best offseasons of his career, Pelinka certainly raised expectations.

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

lakersnation.com/rob-pelinka-la… Rob Pelinka spoke very highly of the work Anthony Davis has been putting in this offseason. Rob Pelinka spoke very highly of the work Anthony Davis has been putting in this offseason.lakersnation.com/rob-pelinka-la… https://t.co/EX3011eTAQ

As good as the story sounds, Lakers fans are far too familiar with how the situation plays out for Davis. Unless the superstar manages to stay healthy and show up, there isn't much hope for the Lakers.

Anthony Davis has been in a position to take over as the primary force in the Lakers for the last two seasons. Hoping to see this come to fruition in the upcoming season, Davis will have a lot to prove.

