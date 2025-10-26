"He finna be out for weeks": Fans Panic as Joel Embiid Clutches Both Knees After Awkward Fall

The Philadelphia 76ers have made a bright start to the season and remain unbeaten after winning both their games. However, Saturday’s win came with a major scare for fans after Joel Embiid suffered an uncomfortable fall and was seen clutching both knees.During the Philadelphia 76ers' home opener against the Charlotte Hornets, Joel Embiid fell awkwardly in the second quarter after being sandwiched between LaMelo Ball and Collin Sexton. This sparked concerns among fans as a handle posted a clip of the play on X (formerly Twitter).&quot;Joel Embiid fell down and held his knees, he hobbled his way back up 💔. He finna be out for weeks man,&quot; the handle wrote.Many fans reacted to this clip, showcasing their worry for the former MVP.KuvYogHmoobThoj (I Am Hmong Thao) @HmongCaliburLINK@SMHighlights1 i just feel like he needs to wear braces or something to protect the knees man.chaddle38 🌱(5-2) @chaddle38_LINK@SMHighlights1 It’s so sad he always getting injured man 💔Bron’s Best @LBJsBestLINK@SMHighlights1 Hate to see it 💯While many empathized with Embiid, few fans believed his injuries would bring an end to his career.santana @VADERGOTNEXTLINKSomeone seriously needs to have that talk with him and tell him it’s time to wrap it up man𝒃🏀 @HiddenNBALINK@SMHighlights1 His career might be overDespite the awkward fall, Embiid promptly returned to his feet and finished the game without further problems. The 76ers have taken a cautious approach with their star center through their first two games, limiting his playing time to 20 minutes in each outing.In their first game of the season against the Celtics, Embiid recorded 4 points and 6 rebounds, but picked up the pace against the Hornets. The former All-Star dropped 20 points against Charlotte while averaging 63.6% from the field.After multiple knee surgeries over the last few seasons, Embiid, clutching both his knees, had many fearing the worst. Fortunately for the 76ers, it appears to have been nothing more than a scare, and the star is expected to return for the team’s next game against the Orlando Magic.Joel Embiid responds with grace after a reporter claims the 76ers are &quot; playing better&quot; without himJoel Embiid has struggled to remain healthy over the last couple of seasons, having suffered from multiple knee injuries. The center featured 19 games last term and looked like a shell of his former self during those appearances.During a post-game conference on Saturday, Embiid was asked about his team's performance in his absence, as a reporter suggested the team was &quot;playing better&quot; without him. Despite the hurtful narrative of the question, Embiid responded with grace and humor.&quot;It’s been 12 years, so… I’ll take it,” Embiid expressed. “Obviously, the most important games are against the best teams and in the playoffs. That’s the effort we’re going to have when I’m not on the floor. Amen. It’s been a long time.”Embiid has been the 76ers' star player over the years, nd while Tyrese Maxey has stepped up admirably in his absence, the center remains a vital piece of Philadelphia’s success.