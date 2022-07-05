“He was the first star player that it was truly a weapon for” - Nick Wright says Larry Bird was the first “true great deep shooter of any era,” says his court vision was surpassed only by Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas

It didn't take long for Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird to find himself in the conversation as one of the all-time NBA greats. In a time when the NBA struggled to garner attention, Bird was one of the most exciting and impressive players to step into the national spotlight.

Bird was part of one of the best dynasties in NBA history in the Boston Celtics, including the 1985-86 team, one of the best teams of all time. The talented forward transformed the game with his outside shooting and playmaking abilities. Going toe-to-toe with LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson, Bird helped transform the NBA completely in popularity.

While some remember Bird for his shooting, his all-around game that made him so special. On the "What's Wright" show, analyst Nick Wright praised the icon, saying that while Bird was an elite scorer, he was also an incredible passer as well.

"Everyone remembers Larry Bird the iconic scorer ... the first true great deep shooter of any era, because he came into the league around the admin of the 3-point line, didn't shoot, you know, 10 percent as many threes as guys shoot today, but he was the first star player that it was truly a weapon for.

"What I think younger folks don't understand is, he was an exceptional rebounder, averaging 10 rebounds a game for his career, and one of the greatest passers ever. His court vision was in the 80s surpassed only by Magic and Isaiah."

Nick Wright praises Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird

Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird was one of the all-time greats

It's easy for some to forget how special Bird was in the NBA. Bird was one of the most dominant players to ever step foot on the hardwood. He had the ability to completely take over a game in a variety of ways.

Super 70s Sports @Super70sSports Here’s two minutes of nothing but great Larry Bird passes to start your goddamn day. You’re welcome.



Here’s two minutes of nothing but great Larry Bird passes to start your goddamn day. You’re welcome. https://t.co/44tUwQrygn

Not only was Bird a special scorer, he could dominate a game with his passing and efficiency. One of the greatest trash talkers and clutch players ever, "Larry Legend" will always be remembered as one of the best to ever pick up a basketball.

"The Hick from French Lick" won three championships, winning the Finals MVP award twice in the process. He was a three-time MVP, three-time All-Defensive team member and a 12-time All-Star in a 12-year career that was cut short by back issues.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far