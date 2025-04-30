"He fixes our Naz Reid problem" - Lakers fans react as $33,000,000 center inches closer to return in elimination Game 5 

Lakers center Maxi Kleber is in contention to make an injury return in Wednesday's elimination Game 5 matchup against the Timberwolves. In the second year of a $33,000,000 contract, Kleber was traded to LA in February in the blockbuster trade swap, which saw Luka Doncic replace Anthony Davis.
Kleber has been recovering from a right foot surgery, delaying his debut for the Purple and Gold. He was out since Jan. 25. A career 35.4% 3-point shooter, Kleber would have been an exceptional fit at center for the team this season if not for injury.
However, with the Lakers in survival mode, a potential season debut cannot be ruled out for the 6-foot-10 forward, especially amid the team's inability to match the Wolves' size and struggling for depth.
After the Lakers officially announced Kleber's status for Game 5, fans delivered mixed reactions. One X user said Kleber could have been an apt answer for Wolves' sixth man, Naz Reid; however, the fan noted it could be late.
"He fixes our Naz Reid problem, but it might be too little too late at this point."
Another tweeted:
"no we could actually use him though"
One fan said:
"If Maxi Kleber saves the Lakers season some how it'll be the biggest plot twist"
Another mocked the optimism that Kleber's potential debut brings to the table:
One fan said:
"He not gonna be in game shape he ain’t play in forever it’s ova"
Lakers coach JJ Redick on undecided on starting lineup amid Maxi Kleber's return
Lakers coach JJ Redick has not disclosed his starting lineup for Game 5. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Redick said he was yet to determine the players he's rolling with in Wednesday's do-or-die matchup.
The Lakers started Dorian Finney-Smith in Game 4's second half and didn't change the lineup the rest of the way. Jaxson Hayes, the usual starting at center, hasn't been effective. Rudy Gobert's presence at the rim has altered LA's plans, with Hayes as a lob threat.
Playing five out with Finney-Smith has allowed the Lakers offense to have a better flow. Redick hasn't fazed from making bold decisions, as seen in Game 4, when he stuck with his closing lineup for the final 24 minutes, breaking a 30-year-old playoffs record. While Maxi Kleber will likely stay out, it will be interesting to see if the rookie coach rolls the dice on the German center.
