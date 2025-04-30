  • home icon
  • "He fixes our Naz Reid problem" - Lakers fans react as $33,000,000 center inches closer to return in elimination Game 5 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Apr 30, 2025 02:03 GMT
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
Lakers fans react to Maxi Kleber being listed questionable for Game 5 vs Timberolves (Image Source: Imagn)

Lakers center Maxi Kleber is in contention to make an injury return in Wednesday's elimination Game 5 matchup against the Timberwolves. In the second year of a $33,000,000 contract, Kleber was traded to LA in February in the blockbuster trade swap, which saw Luka Doncic replace Anthony Davis.

Kleber has been recovering from a right foot surgery, delaying his debut for the Purple and Gold. He was out since Jan. 25. A career 35.4% 3-point shooter, Kleber would have been an exceptional fit at center for the team this season if not for injury.

However, with the Lakers in survival mode, a potential season debut cannot be ruled out for the 6-foot-10 forward, especially amid the team's inability to match the Wolves' size and struggling for depth.

After the Lakers officially announced Kleber's status for Game 5, fans delivered mixed reactions. One X user said Kleber could have been an apt answer for Wolves' sixth man, Naz Reid; however, the fan noted it could be late.

"He fixes our Naz Reid problem, but it might be too little too late at this point."

Another tweeted:

"no we could actually use him though"

One fan said:

"If Maxi Kleber saves the Lakers season some how it'll be the biggest plot twist"

Another mocked the optimism that Kleber's potential debut brings to the table:

One fan said:

"He not gonna be in game shape he ain’t play in forever it’s ova"

Lakers coach JJ Redick on undecided on starting lineup amid Maxi Kleber's return

Lakers coach JJ Redick has not disclosed his starting lineup for Game 5. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Redick said he was yet to determine the players he's rolling with in Wednesday's do-or-die matchup.

The Lakers started Dorian Finney-Smith in Game 4's second half and didn't change the lineup the rest of the way. Jaxson Hayes, the usual starting at center, hasn't been effective. Rudy Gobert's presence at the rim has altered LA's plans, with Hayes as a lob threat.

Playing five out with Finney-Smith has allowed the Lakers offense to have a better flow. Redick hasn't fazed from making bold decisions, as seen in Game 4, when he stuck with his closing lineup for the final 24 minutes, breaking a 30-year-old playoffs record. While Maxi Kleber will likely stay out, it will be interesting to see if the rookie coach rolls the dice on the German center.

Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
