“He has no flaws, besides the knock they say that you cannot rely on him for a full season” - Andre Igoudala says Kyrie Irving just needs to play 55 games a season due to his skill

Andre Igoudala praised Kyrie Irving, questioning his unreliability. He said teams would only need him for 55 games a season due to his greatness.

The 4x champion explains:

“He might be the most skilled basketball player I’ve ever seen. It’s incredible what this guy can do. He has no flaws besides the knock they say that you cannot rely on him for a full season.”

Kyrie Irving is the 'most skilled player' Andre Igoudala has ever seen

Igoudala referenced Irving's lack of availability. Brooklyn didn't let him play last season because he decided to stay unvaccinated. His choice caused a rift with teammates, fans and the media.

The media immediately derided Irving for a lack of dedication to basketball. Many headlines said Irving left Kevin Durant out to dry, forcing him to hold the load in Brooklyn alone for the entire season.

Irving and Durant have been in Brooklyn since 2019 and have only played 44 games together. Shoulder surgery put Irving out of the 2019-20 season, and his vaccination decision set him out for the 2020-21 season.

Brooklyn fans figured Irving would do all he could to play basketball after missing the 2019-20 season. That did not happen.

Andre Igoudala believes that Irving is still worth the trouble and missed games.

Irving is arguably the greatest small finisher the game of basketball has ever seen. He utilizes his speed and flair masterfully. The way that Irving finishes at the rim is a true spectacle.

Igoudala believes teams would be happy to get him for 50 appearances in a season. Teams would still benefit from having him part-time because of his elite play.

Igoudala said:

“50-55 games is all I need from [Kyrie]. That’s how good this dude is. I know people gonna go mad but I don’t care.”

Kyrie Irving's future is questionable going forward, but now that he has managed to curb his injuries and vaccine mandates are declining, he'll be a contributor wherever he plays.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far