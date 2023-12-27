"He don't flop": Bam Adebayo heaps praise on Nikola Jokic as toughest to guard

Bam Adebayo, the Miami Heat star center, praised Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets' standout player, on a recent podcast, describing him as the toughest player to guard. The acknowledgment highlights the respect and recognition Jokic has earned for his exceptional skills and performance.

The 2023 NBA Finals featured a matchup between Jokic and Adebayo, further emphasizing the significance of Adebayo's praise as it comes from firsthand experience in a high-stakes championship series.

"The thing I like the most about him is like, he don't flop," Adebayo said. "And I ain't saying, like, guys try to sell calls. But other than that, like, he not trying to get 16-17 free throws."

Adebayo's matchup with Jokic was a vital aspect of the series, as both are known for their scoring and rebounding abilities.

Nikola Jokic's MVP caliber and impact in the Denver Nuggets' evolving season

The Denver Nuggets, led by two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, are off to a strong start this season as they defend their title.

Despite losing key players like Bruce Brown and Jeff Green, the Nuggets (22-10) have all the pieces they need to repeat as champions.

Jokic has been playing at an MVP level again, averaging 25.6 points, 12.2 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game. He has been the driving force for Denver.

The Nuggets' success extends beyond Jokic's MVP-caliber play. Christian Braun's sharpshooting, Reggie Jackson's veteran leadership, Peyton Watson's defensive prowess, Justin Holiday's consistent contributions and Zeke Nnaji's energetic play have provided crucial depth and support.

Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are expected to be even better this season, which bodes well for the Nuggets' chances of repeating as champions.

While it's still early in the season, the Nuggets have shown they have what it takes to compete at the highest level again. As coach Michael Malone said, "We are not satisfied with one."