"He forfeited $10 million to get out of town" - NBA analyst surprisingly likens Deandre Ayton to 3x MVP while praising Lakers' free agency move

NBA analyst Jason McIntyre praised the LA Lakers' acquisition of Deandre Ayton. McIntryre said that there are similarities between Ayton and several other NBA stars, including three-time league MVP Nikola Jokic.

To become a free agent this offseason, Ayton reportedly gave up $10 million of the remaining $34 million in his contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. According to Spotrac, Ayton signed a two-year, $16.2 million deal with the Lakers.

On Thursday's "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," McIntyre praised LA's "big splash" this offseason.

"I know a lot of people instantly poo-pooed this deal as out. This is no big deal, Ayton is a malcontent," McIntyre said. "He would come out of games and slam chairs down. He'd be late to rehab. This is how much Deandre Ayton hated it in Portland, he forfeited $10 million to get out of town."

McIntyre also claimed that Ayton is a top-eight center in the league. The NBA analyst said the 7-foot center's career averages of 16.4 and 10.5 rebounds on 59.0% shooting are at the same level as other stars. McIntyre mentioned Jokic, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis and 2023 MVP Joel Embiid.

"These are all great players," McIntyre added. "Deandre Ayton's in that class with them. He just obviously was in Portland so nobody paid attention."

Ayton was acquired by the Trail Blazers in 2023 as part of the blockbuster three-team trade headlined by Damian Lillard landing with the Milwaukee Bucks. In 95 games with Portland, he put up 15.7 ppg and 10.7 rpg on 56.9% shooting.

Deandre Ayton says Luka Doncic has texted him already

Deandre Ayton is set to join the LA Lakers led by superstars LeBron James and Luka Doncic, who was in the same draft class as Ayton. In an interview on Tuesday's episode of ESPN LA, Ayton was asked if he had heard from any of his new teammates.

"Not really, yet," Ayton said. "But I definitely got a text from Luka. I know how the offseason goes. This is not my first rodeo. People are probably busy training and spending time with their families. But I'm just waiting, trying to integrate myself with the team and getting to know everybody."

Ayton was the No. 1 pick of the 2018 NBA draft, while Doncic was selected at No. 3. Ayton spent five seasons with the team that drafted him, the Phoenix Suns. He helped lead the team to several playoff runs, including the 2021 NBA Finals, where they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

Getting a lob-threat and rim protector was a clear priority for the Lakers, who won 50 games last season and were the Western Conference's No. 3 seed.

