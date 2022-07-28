"He fresh off a championship too, he been chilling" - J.R. Smith thinks he can beat Steph Curry in golf at the moment

Steph Curry is one of the best players in the NBA today. Curry is also one of the best golfers among his peers. However, two-time NBA champion and reigning North Carolina A&T Academic Athlete of the Year J.R. Smith believes he can beat Curry in a game of golf.

Smith was a guest on "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas" podcast. Co-host Josiah Johnson asked the former Sixth Man of the Year if he would win a 1-on-1 match against Curry. Smith replied in the affirmative, saying:

"Right now? Me ... He fresh off a championship too," Smith said. "He been chilling. I've been grinding at this. He been chilling."

Curry recently competed in the 2022 American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe. The four-time champ finished tied for 16th place with MLB legend John Smoltz. It was Curry's worst result at the tournament, where he has three fourth-place finishes and came in ninth last year.

Meanwhile, Smith has been grinding as a college athlete for North Carolina A&T. He was recently named the university's Athlete of the Year with a 4.0 GPA. He has been playing golf for more than a decade and is serious about the sport. He also called Curry's 97-yard birdie 'cute'.

Steph Curry hosts ESPYS, wins 2 awards

Steph Curry at the 2022 ESPYs - Arrivals

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors had a big night at the 2022 ESPY Awards last week. Curry hosted the show and roasted many people, including LeBron James and Grant Williams. He became just the second NBA player to host the ceremony after James, who was a co-host in 2007.

"LeBron James, he hosted this award show back in 2007 after losing in the NBA Finals," Curry said. "So yes, you guessed it, this feels better."

He continued:

"Speaking of the Celtics, Grant Williams, I see you in the building. It's great to see you again, my man. I know you like this color (Curry wearing a green suit). I'll let you borrow it after I'm done. I might even let you wear a ring."

Curry is having one hell of a summer topped off by winning his fourth championship. He also won his first NBA Finals MVP trophy and participated at the 2022 American Century Championship. The two-time MVP added two more ESPY awards to his trophy cabinet too.

The 34-year-old Warriors superstar won the Best NBA Player and Best Record-Breaking Performance awards. He became the league's official 3-point king last season by breaking Ray Allen's record. He lost the Best Men's Athlete award to Shohei Ohtani of the LA Angels, though.

Meanwhile, the Warriors were voted as the best team in American sports. Klay Thompson was named the Best Comeback Athlete. After missing more than two years of action due to injuries, Thompson returned and helped Golden State win the title.

