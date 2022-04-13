"He gave me a lot of good knowledge on the level of expectations I should set for myself" - Steph Curry grateful to LeBron James for his sound advice when he was playing at Davidson

Steph Curry has said that he is grateful to LeBron James for the advise he received from "The King" when he was playing at Davidson College.

Curry and James have been the faces of the league for the better part of a decade. They also faced each other four times in the NBA Finals, from 2015 to 2018. Curry won three of these Finals with the Golden State Warriors, while James won one with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

However, before the two legends became rivals on the court, there were a lot of questions surrounding Curry's size and fitness during his first few years in the league. Meanwhile, James was a superstar when he was drafted first overall by the Cavaliers in 2003.

On 'The Ringer's Icons Club' podcast with Jackie MacMullan, Curry talked about the time when James spoke to him while he was at Davidson College. Curry noted that James' sound advice has stood him in good stead in the NBA, saying:

"I started chopping it up with him. He gave me a lot of good knowledge on the level of expectations I should set for myself, and the way to keep tunnel vision on getting better no matter what the situation around me was, maintain a control on what I could control."

Before he was drafted seventh overall by the Warriors in 2009, Curry was a babyfaced shooter playing college basketball for Davidson. He captivated the nation with his scoring and shooting prowess, with James watching Davidson's Sweet 16 game against Wisconsin in 2008.

In the first few years of his NBA career, Curry struggled with injuries but was able to overcome them to become arguably the greatest shooter in the history of the league. He also changed basketball forever, as shooting became the main focal point of an NBA team's offense.

LeBron James wants to play with Steph Curry

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors (left) and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

On 'The Shop on UNINTERRUPTED', James talked about which players he wants to play with in the NBA. "The King" reiterated his wish to play with his son Bronny and also mentioned Steph Curry from the current crop of players.

"Steph Curry is the one that I want to play with, for sure, in today’s game. I love everything about that guy," James said.

However, Curry didn't share the same sentiment when he found out James wanting to play with him. In an interview on "95.7 The Game", Curry said that playing together in the NBA All-Star Game is enough. He said:

"That is phenomenal. When did he say that? Was that on The Shop? Okay. Well, he got his wish. He's the captain; he's picked me the last two All-Star games so I don't know if that suffices, but I'm good right now."

