The Golden State Warriors continue to roll. They just got the best of the New York Knicks in a hard-fought game, beating them 97-94 on Sunday.

The victory included a signature Draymond Green moment. Late in the game, he ran past Karl-Anthony Towns, hit a layup over him and hit him with the "night night" celebration.

Jeff Teague and his co-hosts on the "Club 520 Podcast" felt sorry for the Knicks center. He claimed that Towns, who some players have called soft in the past, didn't know how to respond to trash-talking, and given his history with Jimmy Butler, it's a lot to handle.

"That's like a deadly combination right there," Teague said on Monday. "Like, you already got Jimmy right there, and you just gave Draymond ammunition? Jimmy on his team now? You just probably put a battery in Draymond' back even more, like, he probably was already against KAT, but that probably put even more. Like, 'yeah, and we got Jimmy now? I'm really at him.' KAT just don't know how to respond."

"He gave that n***a PTSD."

Butler has openly talked about his dislike for Towns dating back to their days with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Green is also one of the biggest trash-talkers in the game.

Towns isn't known for his trash-talking or his physicality and lets his game do the talking.

The Warriors are thriving with Jimmy Butler

Some have expressed their concerns about how Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green would coexist in the same locker room.

They're both outspoken and volatile players, and they won't hesitate to get in anybody's faces when things aren't going their way. However, it's been going well for them and Golden State.

The Warriors have only lost one game with Butler in the lineup. They're sixth in the West and are peaking at the right time. They may still not be considered a championship-caliber team, but the rest of the league may want to avoid them in a seven-game series, especially if they continue to ride this momentum into the postseason.

