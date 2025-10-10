  • home icon
  "He about to get fired before first episode" - NBA fans clown Tracy McGrady for touting Cavaliers' $269 million center as early MVP candidate

"He about to get fired before first episode" - NBA fans clown Tracy McGrady for touting Cavaliers' $269 million center as early MVP candidate

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 10, 2025 03:19 GMT
&quot;He about to get fired before first episode&quot; - NBA fans clown Tracy McGrady for touting Cavaliers
"He about to get fired before first episode" - NBA fans clown Tracy McGrady for touting Cavaliers' $269 million center as early MVP candidate. [photo: @evanmobley4/IG, @orlandomagic/IG]

Former NBA player Tracy McGrady, now an analyst for NBC, talked about Cleveland Cavaliers star Evan Mobley’s sky-high potential on Thursday. McGrady predicted Mobley would enter MVP conversations if the reigning Defensive Player of the Year improves on offense. T-Mac thought that, as the Cavaliers could top the Eastern Conference again, the 6'11 forward had an outside shot at the award.

Fans reacted to Tracy McGrady’s take:

“TMac about to get fired before the first episode.”

One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan reacted:

Last season, Evan Mobley averaged a career-high 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. He earned his first All-Star selection, won the Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award and placed 10th in MVP voting. According to Tracy McGrady, the key for Mobley is to improve his offense, a point shared by co-host Carmelo Anthony.

Mobley, who signed a five-year, $269 million deal in 2024, also averaged 37.0% from deep behind 3.2 shots per game. In his first preseason game against the Chicago Bulls, he made 2 of 4 from that distance. Mobley’s developing stroke from behind 22 feet is another reason McGrady and his co-hosts thought an MVP contention is a possibility.

Taking a clear step up on offense based on how the Cavaliers operate could hinder Evan Mobley. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland get the majority of the shots, a trend unlikely to change due to coach Kenny Atkinson’s reliance on the two perimeter stars. Last season, Mitchell averaged 18.6 shots per game while Garland came in second with 15.7. Mobley was a distant third with 12.8 attempts per outing.

Tracy McGrady and Carmelo Anthony thought Mobley must be featured more to gain attention in MVP talks. If Atkinson diversifies his attack by going to the lanky forward more, perhaps McGrady and Anthony could be proven right.

Tracy McGrady impressed with Evan Mobley's elite defense

Against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, Evan Mobley registered one block. While one swat seemed underwhelming for the reigning DPOY, Mobley’s impact went beyond that. He patrolled the paint and deterred the Bulls from consistently attacking the rim. Bulls guard saw his layup casually rejected by Mobley.

Although 6-foot-11, Mobley thrived on switches. In the rematch against the Bulls on Thursday, Dalen Terry squared off against Cleveland’s best defender behind the 3-point line. After faking a move to the right with a crossover, Terry aggressively attacked the paint. Mobley recovered to chase him down for a block.

While a leap in Mobley’s offense is in doubt, there is no denying that he remains one of the NBA’s best defenders. Tracy McGrady remained impressed with Mobley's defense.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

