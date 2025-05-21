"He about to get a supermax in Giannis trade deal" - NBA fans react to Thanasis Antetokounmpo's comeback announcement

Former Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has been cleared to resume playing basketball after a long layoff due to a torn Achilles. On Tuesday's "Thanalysis Show" podcast, Thanasis revealed that doctors has given him the green light to return to the court.
The news has stirred up a frenzy among fans on social media. One fan on X (formerly called Twitter) jokingly suggested that Thanasis Antetokounmpo will be included in a potential trade deal involving his brother Giannis Antetokounmpo.
"Thanasis bout to get a Supermax in the Giannis trade deal!!
Other fans joked about his return:
"Back to average 200 claps a game and hand out 30 water bottles a game," a fan wrote.
"What career? Giannis' water boy and enforcer?" another fan added.
"Back to what? Being the 12th man?" a fan mentioned.
Others referenced to his more illustrious brother, Giannis:
"aka whoever trades for Giannis make sure you save a roster spot for Thanasis," a fan commented.
"He’ll get a great deal with whatever team Giannis gets traded to," a fan wrote.
Thanasis underwent surgery for the injury in May 2024. He missed the 2024-25 season and played alongside his brother Giannis with the Bucks from the 2019-20 season through the 2023-24 campaign and is now a free agent.
Giannis' future with the Bucks has been a major topic of discussion following Milwaukee's first-round exit in the 2025 NBA playoffs, with fans and some analysts seeing signing Thanasis as a way to potentially lure Giannis to join him on a new team.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo averaged a career-best 3.6 points per game during the 2021-22 season but saw his role diminish in 2023-24, posting 0.9 points, 0.5 assists and 0.4 rebounds per game.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo on Giannis trade away from Milwaukee
Thanasis Antetokounmpo weighed in on comments made by ESPN's Shams Charania about his brother Giannis. Thanasis, on a Feb. 24 episode of Thanaylsis, agreed with Charania's reporting on rumors surrounding his brother.
“You want to hear something interesting. None of them lied. None of them. Right, Thanasis said (starting from 4:02). “From one standpoint, he’s telling you, like this guy is a winner, this guy is not just going to stay there and not just win and not care, not give the city, the fans a chance to celebrate achievements going deep into the playoffs or whatever it is.”
The Bucks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers 4-1 in the first round. This loss added to the rumors surrounding the future of two-time MVP Giannis, who is reportedly seeking another championship title.
