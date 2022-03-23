“He gets to actually be what he is, and nobody’s going to boo him for not shooting” - Gilbert Arenas on Ben Simmons’ status with the Nets, says they can go again next year if healthy

NBA and Brooklyn Nets superstar Ben Simmons' move to the Nets has brought up a lot of questions as to how he fits into the roster with the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Speaking on No Chill With Gilbert Arenas, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas delved into how Simmons could engritiate himself into the Nets team and how he would play with the likes of Irving and KD alongside him on the court. Arenas said:

"He gets to actually be what he is and nobody's going to boo him for not shooting, you already have Kevin Durant and Kyrie. You don't need another person trying to take up 30 shots. So, now a guy who can get the ball around, rebound, play great defense, that's what he becomes."

While Simmons is yet to play a single second for the Nets this season due to a back injury, Brooklyn fans are salivating at the prospect of having Simmons run the offense with sharpshooters like Irving, Durant, Patty Mills and Seth Curry beside him.

How important is Ben Simmons to the Nets?

The new big three of the Brooklyn Nets have the capability to beat anybody on any given day. With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Simmons, the Nets now possess an offensive juggernaut that could drop 120 points on a nightly basis irrespective of the opposition.

Durant and Irving's ability to create shots, draw fouls, catch and shoot, coupled with Simmons' ability to run the offense, allows the team to get going at their choosing.

Another aspect of Simmons playing for the Nets is the fact that he can play the position of the center. He has the size to handle the clanging and banging required at that position, and this will enable the team to surround him with sharpshooters. That is something the Philadelphia 76ers failed to do because of the presence of Joel Embiid.

With Kyrie playing, Ben Simmons could operate as a quintessential point guard who orchestrates the offense without worrying about scoring. Irving slots in as the off guard who is focused on one thing and one thing only, which is to get buckets. This will also alleviate the scoring burden for Durant and allow him to be more efficient and effective.

The only worries as far as coach Steve Nash is concerned are team chemistry and defense. Irving isn't a great defender, and that could hurt a team that is ranked 22nd in defensive rating in the NBA. But the addition of Simmons, who was arguably the best defensive player in the league last season, certainly helps.

Team chemistry is also something the big three will have to figure out by spending more time on the court. While Irving could potentially miss all of the NBA home games, Ben Simmons' return date is yet to be determined. Having to constantly chop and change the lineup could prove to be problematic for Nash and the coaching staff of the Brooklyn Nets.

