  "He gets to play against Dallas" - LeBron James' friend throws wild Micah Parsons scenario after 4x pro bowler requests trade from Cowboys

"He gets to play against Dallas" - LeBron James' friend throws wild Micah Parsons scenario after 4x pro bowler requests trade from Cowboys

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Published Aug 02, 2025 00:45 GMT
LeBron James' friend Cuffs the Legend is known for giving fearless takes on the happenings inside the NBA. But the radio host and social media personality is also opinionated on football matters, as shown in his latest Tweet about a disgruntled NFL star.

This NFL star is none other than Micah Parsons, the four-time Pro Bowl linebacker who went on X this past Friday to make a public trade request. After describing his fandom of the Dallas Cowboys since his childhood, Parsons made it clear that he wanted to leave the team that he'd played for since 2021.

"Unfortunately I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to close door negotiations without my agent present," Parsons tweeted.
Weighing in on this public trade request, Cuffs the Legend floated the possibility of Parsons landing with the defending Super Bowl champions.

"if the Philadelphia Eagles somehow got Micah Parsons and he gets to play against Dallas in the division.. whew," Cuffs the Legend posted on X.
The Eagles proposition by Cuffs the Legend is just one of many trade scenarios that could play out, should the Cowboys decide to move Parsons. NFL analysts have speculated that teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, the Washington Commanders, the Tennessee Titans, and the Cleveland Browns could make a play for the defensive ace.

There's also the possibility that Parsons and the Cowboys will overcome this hurdle and continue to work together in the 2025 season. Either way, fans like Cuffs the Legend will continue to monitor this situation closely.

LeBron James' friend comments on 4x NBA champion: "Dray wanna be a Laker"

Shortly after tweeting about Parsons, Cuffs the Legend shifted gears to the NBA. This time, he suggested that a longtime Golden State Warriors star wants to play alongside his friend James on the LA Lakers lineup.

In response to Draymond Green's recent praise for Luka Doncic, Cuffs the Legend made a comment about the four-time NBA champion's possible interest in the purple and gold squad.

"Dray wanna be a Laker," Cuffs the Legend tweeted.

James and Green, of course, have a well-documented friendship off the court. Whether they will end up on the same NBA team remains to be seen.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

