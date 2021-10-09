"He would give you a $1 every time you'd get a charge" - Golden State Warriors rookie Moses Moody revisits funny story about his AAU coach

Moses Moody was the 14th overall pick by the Golden State Warriors in the 2021 NBA Draft and naturally, a lot is expected from the rookie. Moody made his Bay Area debut in preseason games and his ability to draw charges was evident. Asked in a postgame press conference about where and how he developed the skill, he recalled a hilarious story about his AAU coach. Moody said,

"I've done it for the longest, when I was a kid on my team, I was about in 6th grade, my coach, he would give you a dollar every time you get a charge. And I was a businessman, so I’m out there trying to make my money. Honestly, that's really how it started but ever since then it's been a part of my game"

Moses Moody added, in a follow-up question, that he made roughly $20 throughout his whole AAU season, calling it a success.

95.7 The Game @957thegame “I was about in 6th grade, my coach he would give you a $1 every time you’d get a charge. And I was a businessman, so I’m out there trying to make my money.”Moses Moody on how he got good at taking charges 🤣 “I was about in 6th grade, my coach he would give you a $1 every time you’d get a charge. And I was a businessman, so I’m out there trying to make my money.”Moses Moody on how he got good at taking charges 🤣 https://t.co/cfbDsLMIS0

The Golden State Warriors rookie displays a great IQ for a 19-year-old. He understands he will not get charge calls very easily given it is a tough foul to draw. Players have to walk a fine line between drawing a charge and committing a blocking foul. You need to have your feet set outside the restricted area and you cannot be in motion at the time of contact.

More often than not, the defensive player gets called for a blocking foul when he intends to draw a charge. Moreover, the defender also needs to evaluate the situation and the offensive player in front of him. For example, if LeBron James is driving towards you, it is best not to try drawing a charge.

Moses Moody spoke in that regard, saying,

"Even knowing now, I gotta choose when [to draw a charge]...you know I got one this game but I know going forward I gotta be smart cause I might not get those calls early on being a young guy but just gotta figure out the situation."

Moses Moody might be able to help the Golden State Warriors sooner than expected

Moses Moody of the Golden State Warriors at the 2021 NBA Summer League

Moses Moody has shown signs of a veteran-like approach to the game in the limited time he has been a Warrior. The 19-year-old has highly impressed the Golden State Warriors brass and might see the floor in the regular season sooner than you think. Across four games in the 2021 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, he averaged 16.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game on 42/37/77 shooting splits. Most importantly, he averaged 37% from beyond the arc on 6.8 attempts a game.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater The shot location and result, if consistently accurate, that would get Moses Moody on the floor quickly for the Warriors The shot location and result, if consistently accurate, that would get Moses Moody on the floor quickly for the Warriors https://t.co/cgu5EbDdKh

In the ongoing pre-season games so far, Moses Moody has averaged 5.3 points on an absurd 71% shooting from downtown. In the second game against the Denver Nuggets, he had six points and two steals in 11 minutes of play, shooting 2-3 from deep. In his last game against the LA Lakers, Moody dropped 10 points in 10 minutes shooting 3-3 from beyond the arc.

Also Read

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steve Kerr on Moses Moody: “We’ve seen the last few days — we’ve seen him start to pick up on things. The first few days were kind of a whirlwind for him, but it’s a testament to his basketball instinct how quickly he’s picking things up.” theathletic.com/2878156/2021/1… Steve Kerr on Moses Moody: “We’ve seen the last few days — we’ve seen him start to pick up on things. The first few days were kind of a whirlwind for him, but it’s a testament to his basketball instinct how quickly he’s picking things up.” theathletic.com/2878156/2021/1…

Klay Thompson's return is expected to be around early January, so Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are going to need all the help they can get. If Moses Moody keeps putting up great numbers and draws charges on the defensive end, he could quickly be a solid rotation piece for coach Steve Kerr.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar