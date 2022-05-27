×
“He gives me real Kobe Bryant vibes, like ‘job’s not finished’” - Patrick Beverley praises 3-time All-Star, says the Boston Celtics have attitude and swagger

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum
Tyler Rucker
ANALYST
Modified May 27, 2022 11:31 AM IST
News

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have continued to be one of the most impressive teams throughout the NBA playoffs. After victories in the opening rounds of the postseason, the Celtics now find themselves just one win away from advancing to the NBA Finals.

For a team that plummeted down the standings early on in the 2021-22 NBA season, it's been a remarkable turnaround. The Boston Celtics have quickly become one of the most dominant teams in the league. Coach Ime Udoka has used their impressive depth and defensive ability to battle past some of the top teams.

Although the Celtics have been sensational as of late, it's been the play of young superstar Jayson Tatum that has continued to wow basketball fans on a nightly basis. One of those "fans" has included Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley.

While speaking on ESPN's "Get Up," Beverley went on to praise Tatum and the Celtics. He said that Tatum's mentality has reminded him of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and that the Celtics are looking dominant against the Miami Heat.

"First off, I'm looking at Jason Tatum and his postgame...He gives me real Kobe Bryant vibes. Like, jobs not finished, you know, we seen Kobe do that, you know rest in peace Kob. That 82%, I think you got to bump that up, because they will be playing in Boston...
"I think it starts with defense, attitude and swagger. They're cleary the dominant side in the series right now."

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on the verge of the NBA Finals

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Five
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Five

Tatum and the Celtics have been on an impressive path to the Eastern Conference Finals. They are now eager to close the series out at home, but it won't be easy, as the Miami Heat will be doing everything in their power to send the series to a Game 7.

Boston's defense has continued to be outstanding on a nightly basis and it looks as if they will be a serious contender for the NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum is the 2nd youngest player in NBA history to reach 1,500 playoff points.Only his idol Kobe Bryant was younger. https://t.co/UJg5nH8Vvn

If Boston can secure a win against the Heat tomorrow, they will face the winner of the series between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar
