"He is the GOAT of that 6-4 and under"- Gilbert Arenas believes Steph Curry is the greatest small-sized guard ever, compares him to Floyd

Steph Curry has had an outstanding NBA career so far, but he hasn't entered the all-time top-10 list for many. Gilbert Arenas believes he isn't put on that level because of his size. He dubbed Curry the GOAT of 6-foot-4 and under.

Curry has made his mark in the league as an elite 3-point shooter. People used to watching players finish close to the rim argue that the Golden State Warriors guard has ruined the game.

Due to Curry's influence, what might have been considered a bad shot before is now being applauded. Even centers are now required to incorporate 3-point shooting in their games to stretch the floor.

On VLADTV, Arenas was asked if it was time for Curry to be included in the GOAT conversation. He said the guard was always going to be slighted because of his size.

"His highlight reels are amazing for what it is. When you're talking about dribbling skills and the stuff he does to people, it's amazing. But you got to remember, when it comes to levels of just men themselves, he's like the king of 6-3 and under. Like you know that's how we should do it, right?

6-3, 6-4 and under, Curry is the king, he's the GOAT. He is the goat of that 6, 6-4. Curry is the GOAT. It seems like that's how you do it. Just like (Floyd) Mayweather. Because when you talk about the greatest boxers of all time, mentally you go for the people who knocked out the most people."

While there are no clear parameters to determine the GOAT, it is safe to say Curry will go down in history as one of the best ever. He is undoubtedly the best 3-point shooter. He even surpassed Wilt Chamberlain as the player with the most points in Warriors history.

Can Steph Curry lead the Golden State Warriors to back-to-back championships?

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors raises the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award.

The Golden State Warriors announced their return to playoff basketball with a championship. For a chance to win again in 2023, they will be looking to Steph Curry to put together another finals MVP-worthy performance.

With Curry as the primary scorer, the Warriors failed to achieve back-to-back titles in 2016. After winning the 2015 title, they blew a 3-1 lead against LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals.

However, led by Kevin Durant, they exacted revenge against the Cavaliers in 2017 and 2018. They lost their opportunity to three-peat after Durant and Klay Thompson were injured in the 2019 finals.

Steph Curry has another chance to lead the Warriors to back-to-back championships. They are currently one of the favorites to win it all next season.

