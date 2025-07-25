"He goin' somewhere": Steph Curry recalls then 5-year-old Bronny James' impressive athleticism at LeBron James' "crib"

Steph Curry has experienced a full-circle moment not just with one of his greatest opponents, LeBron James, but also with his son, Bronny James. Curry first met James during his final college season and even received a signed jersey from the then-Cleveland Cavaliers superstar.

Ad

The Akron-born NBA legends also linked up at James' house when Curry was in his rookie year during the 2009-10 season and was in Cleveland for a game. Curry met Bronny for the first time, who was then a toddler, and was impressed by his athleticism at such a young age.

The Warriors' superstar shared the story during an interview with Complex released on Thursday, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It was just (my) rookie year ... Called him [LeBron] up, and I'm like, 'Yo, I'm in Cleveland.' He's like, 'Come to the crib in Akron.' And I'm like, I was born in Akron, so I was like, I'm going to Akron ... hanging out with Bron."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Curry revealed that they watched multiple things on James' 16 TV screens and went to a bowling alley, where things got competitive and his hand hurt. That's when he witnessed five-year-old Bronny's athleticism.

"I remember how Bronny looked at like, maybe he couldn't have been more than three or four (years old), and how fast he went across," Curry said. "I'm like, 'He's going somewhere.' And now to see him in the league, it's crazy."

Ad

Ad

While Steph Curry believed Bronny James was three or four years old during his rookie season, Bronny was actually five, considering he was born on Oct. 9, 2004. The 2009-2010 season started on Oct. 27.

Bronny James could have joined Steph Curry instead of father LeBron James in rookie year

Bronny James could have been a Golden State Warrior after the 2024 NBA draft. The Warriors had the 54th pick, while the Lakers were drafting at No. 55. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Golden State considered picking LeBron James' eldest son with its late second-round selection.

Ad

It wasn't just Bronny who enticed the Warriors. Golden State had tried trading for LeBron at the 2024 trade deadline, so in the hopes of pursuing the move again, the franchise weighed the Bronny option.

However, the Steph Curry-led team pulled out of the Bronny James sweepstakes to respect his father's wish of playing with him after he and the Lakers signaled their desire to select him with the 55th pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More