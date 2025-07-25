"He goin' somewhere": Steph Curry recalls then 5-year-old Bronny James' impressive athleticism at LeBron James' "crib"

Steph Curry has experienced a full-circle moment not just with one of his greatest opponents, LeBron James, but also with his son, Bronny James. Curry first met James during his final college season and even received a signed jersey from the then-Cleveland Cavaliers superstar.
The Akron-born NBA legends also linked up at James' house when Curry was in his rookie year during the 2009-10 season and was in Cleveland for a game. Curry met Bronny for the first time, who was then a toddler, and was impressed by his athleticism at such a young age.
The Warriors' superstar shared the story during an interview with Complex released on Thursday, saying:
"It was just (my) rookie year ... Called him [LeBron] up, and I'm like, 'Yo, I'm in Cleveland.' He's like, 'Come to the crib in Akron.' And I'm like, I was born in Akron, so I was like, I'm going to Akron ... hanging out with Bron."
Curry revealed that they watched multiple things on James' 16 TV screens and went to a bowling alley, where things got competitive and his hand hurt. That's when he witnessed five-year-old Bronny's athleticism.
"I remember how Bronny looked at like, maybe he couldn't have been more than three or four (years old), and how fast he went across," Curry said. "I'm like, 'He's going somewhere.' And now to see him in the league, it's crazy."
While Steph Curry believed Bronny James was three or four years old during his rookie season, Bronny was actually five, considering he was born on Oct. 9, 2004. The 2009-2010 season started on Oct. 27.
Bronny James could have joined Steph Curry instead of father LeBron James in rookie year
Bronny James could have been a Golden State Warrior after the 2024 NBA draft. The Warriors had the 54th pick, while the Lakers were drafting at No. 55. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Golden State considered picking LeBron James' eldest son with its late second-round selection.
It wasn't just Bronny who enticed the Warriors. Golden State had tried trading for LeBron at the 2024 trade deadline, so in the hopes of pursuing the move again, the franchise weighed the Bronny option.
However, the Steph Curry-led team pulled out of the Bronny James sweepstakes to respect his father's wish of playing with him after he and the Lakers signaled their desire to select him with the 55th pick.
