“Going to have to do extra laps in training for this” - LA Lakers coach John Lucas jokes about LeBron James’ infamous dunk on him in 2012

The LeBron James-led LA Lakers are one of the hot favorites to lift the NBA title next year. Their roster has gone through several changes. Head coach Frank Vogel also has a new-look coaching staff under him after the departures of Jason Kidd and Lionel Hollins. The Lakers signed David Fizdale and John Lucas as their replacements. The latter is popularly known to be on the receiving end of one of LeBron's most iconic dunks.

LeBron James jumped over his new coach John Lucas back in a regular-season game in 2012. James played for the Miami Heat at the time, while Lucas was a part of the Chicago Bulls.

LA Lakers coach John Lucas makes a hilarious comment on LeBron James' posterizing him in 2012

LeBron James in action during the 2020 NBA Finals

John Lucas, the LA Lakers' newest assistant coach, has played for six teams across eight seasons in the NBA. Lucas had the best season of his playing career with the Chicago Bulls in the 2011-12 campaign. He averaged 7.5 points and 2.2 assists per game that year.

When the news first broke that John Lucas was going to join the LA Lakers coaching staff, the video of James' dunk over him from 2012 was one of the most trending posts on social media. Lucas, too, mocked himself for the incident through his recent Instagram post.

He jokingly mentioned that he would make LeBron James run more laps in practice sessions because he posterized him when the two went head-to-head. Here's what the caption read:

"Man it just hit me that I will be coaching @kingjames the very man who jumped over me in a game. He going to have to do extra laps in practice for this."

John Lucas has previously been an assistant coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He mainly helped them with player development. Lucas has also been the head coach of the T'Wolves Summer League team. Being on the LA Lakers' staff will probably be the biggest assignment of his coaching career.

The Lakers are in pursuit of their 18th championship. They have assembled a team that includes several potential future Hall of Famers, including LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard.

