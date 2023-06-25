"He is going to keep the legacy going" - Tony Parker believes Spurs are a perfect team for Victor Wembanyama

On June 22, Victor Wembanyama was confirmed as the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft after having his name called by the San Antonio Spurs. Now, the multi-talented big man will be expected to make good on all the hype surrounding his move to the United States.

Wembanyama has been discussed as the best prospect since LeBron James, and will carry a significant weight of expectations on his shoulders as the new season gets underway later this year. However, according to former All-Star guard Tony Parker, Wembanyama is the perfect player to put the San Antonio Spurs back on the map.

“I know he wanted to go to San Antonio, and so it feels like it was destiny, with the French connection we built over the years,” Parker said. “And he is going to keep the legacy going. It's pretty cool.”

During his interview with Samuel Petrequin of Yahoo Sports, Parker also discussed what makes Wembanyama such an enthralling prospect at the NBA level.

“He is unique,” Parker said. “His set of skills is unique. You know, we never saw a guy, a 7-5 (player), shooting like that, and having the dribbling skills that he has, and the way that he plays the game, it is just different. I can't wait to see him play with the Spurs.”

During the 2022-23 season, Victor Wembanyama was displaying his unique skill set for Metropolitans 92 of the French LNB Pro A, where he averaged a double-double in points and rebounds while also flashing high upside as a rim-protector, garnering three blocks per game.

Chris Broussard warns Spurs fans not to expect immediate success from Victor Wembanyama

When a player of Victor Wembanyama's caliber enters the league, it's only natural for a team's fanbase to begin dreaming of success. However, according to Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard, it's unlikely that Wembanyama changes the San Antonio Spurs' fortunes in his first season of NBA basketball.

“I’m expecting Wembanyama to put up big numbers as a rookie; don’t expect a Spurs playoff berth, though," Broussard said. "I’m expecting 20+ points, 8-9 rebounds, it might be a little low, but we’ll see, 2-3 blocks, which is huge in the NBA...

"I expect him to have a great individual season, not necessarily make the playoffs because I don’t know what veterans will be there and he’s Rookie of the Year."

By making the jump from the French Leagues to the NBA, Victor Wembanyama will certainly encounter a culture shock, both in the style of life and the brand of basketball being played.

The NBA is full of elite athletes with exceptional skills. As such, Wembanyama will need to adjust to the speed of the game, the additional spacing on the court and of course, the physicality of the game. Still, once the 2023 top draft pick acclimates himself to the league, he will likely become one of the most transcendent players in NBA history, assuming he makes good on his doubtless potential.

Fortunately, Victor Wembanyama will have a Hall of Fame coach and countless stars of the past in his corner, giving him advice and tips on how to handle the transition to playing basketball in the best and most competitive league in the world.

