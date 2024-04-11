"He gon' be somebody": Kevin Hart leaves Jalen Brunson in splits after taking credit for his career

Jalen Brunson has defied expectations over his first two seasons with the New York Knicks, blossoming into a franchise-level player. Few saw the star point guard's evolution coming. However, according to comedian and actor Kevin Hart, he knew Brunson was special since he was a child.

Wednesday night's nationally televised matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat featured an alternate "NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart" ESPN broadcast. Among Hart's special guest lineup was Brunson, who joined him during the contest's fourth quarter.

With the Mavericks leading comfortably, Hart reflected on the first time he realized Brunson had the potential to be a high-level basketball player.

According to the 44-year-old, he is "good friends" with Brunson's father, former nine-year NBA veteran Rick Brunson. Hart noted that when Jalen was a kid, he saw him and his father in the gym "working on his game." Impressed by Jalen's work ethic, he allegedly raved to Rick about his son's talent.

"Your dad had you shooting little midrangers. You were a little kid, and I remember seeing you back then, and I said, 'You know what? I think that kid's gonna be something,'" Hart said.

"I yelled out — I don't know if you remember this or not — but I said, 'Rick!' He said, 'What up, Kev?' ... I said, 'Hey man, that's your little man?' He said, 'Yeah.' I said, 'I know what I know, and he gon' be somebody,' and look at you now."

Following Hart's story, Brunson laughingly quipped that "without [Hart], he wouldn't be here." The comedian then concurred, humorously taking full credit for his career success.

"You take that moment away of me in the gym realizing your hard work, brother, you don't get here. You don't get here," Hart joked.

"I'd probably still be in college," Brunson added.

Amid Kevin Hart taking credit for his success, Jalen Brunson looking to lead Knicks on deep playoff run

Kevin Hart jokingly taking credit for Jalen Brunson's success comes as the NBA playoffs are just around the corner.

Brunson has guided the Knicks (47-32, third in the Eastern Conference) to their best winning percentage (.595) since the 2012-13 season (.659).

Before that, the last time they had a higher winning percentage came during the 1999-00 season (.610). That marks the last year New York made an Eastern Conference finals appearance.

Brunson continues establishing himself as one of the franchise's most popular players of the past few decades. The 27-year-old's elite scoring ability (28.4 points per game) and toughness for his size (6-foot-2) have resonated strongly with fans.

If Brunson leads the Knicks on a deep playoff run in star forward Julius Randle's (shoulder) absence, it should only increase his reverence in New York.

