"He is gonna be a Laker on a vet min next year" - NBA fans erupt over Draymond Green crowning LeBron James as best 1-on-1 player

Once upon a time, LeBron James and Draymond Green were heated rivals, squaring off against one another in the NBA finals for four consecutive seasons. Green's Golden State Warriors got the better of James' Cleveland Cavaliers in three of four finals matchups but he faced suspension during the 2016 NBA Finals due to excessive technical fouls.

During that run, James led the Cavaliers to a 3-1 series comeback, ultimately winning the organization its first championship in seven games. That series ignited a mutual respect between both Draymond Green and LeBron James, which has developed into an off-court friendship.

Green has been vocal in his belief that James is the greatest NBA player of all time, choosing him over Michael Jordan. On Saturday, Green's praise continued when he crowned LeBron James as the best 1-on-1 player in the league.

The Warriors forward was asked who he believed would win a 1-on-1 tournament among players in the league, to which he replied, "Bron." His answer caused an uproar among fans in the comments, with some supporting it and some just trolling Green.

"Draymond knows ball," one fan declared. "Nobody stopping (LeBron) 1-on-1."

"Draymond is going to be a Laker on a vet min next season," another fan predicted.

"Of course he would," a third fan added in support of the all-time leading scorer.

Some fans trolled Draymond Green for his prediction.

"Bro LOVES (LeBron)," one fan commented.

"Just propose to the man already and get it over with," a second fan added.

"I knew who he was going to say before he said it," a third fan humorously posted.

Victor Wembanyama picks LeBron James as the most underrated player in the NBA

Draymond Green wasn't the only one showing love to LeBron James ahead of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. During an interview for NBA on TNT, San Antonio Spurs first-time All-Star Victor Wembanyama was asked whose game he feels is the most underrated in the NBA.

Wembanyama clarified the question, asking if underrated means a person's game is not appreciated at the right value. When it was cleared up, he said:

"I'm going to go with (LeBron James). I think LeBron is underrated."

At 40, James is set to make his 21st NBA All-Star appearance in his 22nd NBA season. So far this season, James has appeared in 48 of the Lakers' 52 games, averaging 24.3 points, 9.0 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game.

