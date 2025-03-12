"He gonna lose Kendall Jenner again" - NBA fans abuzz as Pistons emerge as frontrunners in Devin Booker sweepstakes for next season

There's a possibility of Devin Booker suiting up for the Detroit Pistons next season. It seems that the Phoenix Suns are aiming to rebuild this offseason, especially with speculations that the team will trade Kevin Durant. With Durant potentially getting shipped away, they'll likely do the same to Booker.

According to reports, the Pistons are the frontrunners in trading for Booker this offseason. However, Detroit needs to come up with assets worth $171.2 million to acquire Devin. Reports suggest that the Suns might receive four first-round picks and a rising star in exchange for Book.

Fans on social media expressed their thoughts on Devin Booker potentially playing for the Detroit Pistons next season.

Here's what some had to say on X, formerly Twitter:

"He gonna lose Kendall Jenner again just like Blake did after getting shipped to Detroit 😭😭"

"Mavs and Suns fans have it so bad right now. Had these young, up-and-coming squads with young stars, and everything is just blowing up. New owner theory is real!"

Here are other reactions on X:

"Booker to the Pistons? Highly unlikely. Detroit may want him, but Phoenix isn’t letting their franchise star go easily. Unless Booker forces his way out, this feels more like wishful thinking than reality," one said.

"I could definitely see the Suns blowing it up this offseason. Trade KD and Booker. Load up on picks for the future," another said.

"Seeing Book in another uniform would be trippy," another said.

"DETROIT??? Cade and book would be some light skin killas," another said.

Phoenix Suns seemingly prepared to move on from Devin Booker and Kevin Durant

It seems that an era is about to come to a close this offseason for the Phoenix Suns. Before this season's trade deadline, Kevin Durant was heavily reported to be on the trading block.

However, the Suns failed to find a suitable deal, which kept Durant on the roster. Despite failing to send him away, KD and the Suns' front office agreed to help each other find a new team for him.

With Durant soon going away, it's clear that the Suns are looking to rebuild their franchise with younger stars. Having that said, Devin Booker is now up for grabs and could potentially be sent to another team this coming offseason.

