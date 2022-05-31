“He got to 2 finals without Kevin Durant, he won 2 MVPs without Kevin Durant” - Shannon Sharpe says Steph Curry has nothing to prove in the NBA Finals, believes a ring would be “icing on the cake”

The Golden State Warriors, led by Steph Curry, are embarking on their fifth NBA Finals appearance in eight seasons. Curry looks to add more gloss to his glittering CV.

On Fox Sports' "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," former NFL star Shannon Sharpe believes that Curry has nothing to lose from these finals. He has already proven his quality throughout the years and the fact that he won without Kevin Durant is just icing on the cake. Sharpe said:

"This is icing on the cake. He already has three rings, he already has two MVPs. When you've done what Steph Curry has already done, remember he got to two Finals without Kevin Durant. He won two MVPs without Kevin Durant.

"Now the Finals MVP, that's going to add icing. Steph Curry is at the level now, its icing on the cake, and he's a kid. More icing on the cake, more the kid loves it. He has nothing to prove. He's gone to six Finals in eight seasons."

Curry and the Warriors will go up against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. This is a matchup between the league's best defense against a sharpshooting team like the Warriors led by the Splash brothers and Draymond Green.

What another ring would do for Steph Curry's legacy

There has been constant talk about how much Curry's legacy would be impacted if he wins another ring without Kevin Durant and bags the Finals MVP as well. This is very much a possibility this year for the "Baby-Faced Assassin."

Should Steph Curry win the championship and Finals MVP trophy, it would, without question, elevate Curry's legacy. It would put him in a strong discussion to be among the top-10 players of all time.

Curry was the first unanimous MVP in the history of the league and has revolutionized the game unlike anyone else with this marksmanship. The Finals MVP is the only thing missing from Curry's glittering resume. Adding that would be icing on the cake, as Shannon Sharpe alluded to.

He has cemented himself as the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA. He is also in the debate with the likes of Magic Johnson and Isaiah Thomas to be the greatest point guard of all time.

On top of all this, he has achieved all the aforementioned milestones with the team that drafted him. He did not need to go and pair up with another superstar for another team. All these things just add gloss to Steph Curry's illustrious career.

