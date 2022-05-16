"He got Chris Paul out here saying Theo Pinson is a good player too" - Nick Wright bestows high praise on 2x All-NBA selection, throws major shade at Chris Paul and Devin Booker

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić received immense praise after beating the Phoenix Suns, led by Devin Booker and Chris Paul in Game 7 of the NBA's Western Conference semifinals in Phoenix.

According to Nick Wright of Fox Sports' morning show "First Things First," Booker and Paul were broken and embarrassed by Luka Dončić. The Mavericks superstar broke them down mentally with his performance. Wright said:

"This was a meltdown that was forced. This was a Suns meltdown due to a two-week, seven-game long psychological and physical warfare that Luka Dončić imposed upon this team.

"He got Devin Booker out here mocking him while laying on the ground, he got Chris Paul out here saying Theo Pinson is a good player, too. Fun fact: Theo Pinson made as many first half shots last night as Chris Paul and Devin Booker combined and he was wearing a suit slightly less good looking than mine."

Wright stated:

"We're in a historical moment. We're watching one of the greatest players to ever play to have his first truly great postseason. Just embrace it and let it wash over you."

Was Dončić in the NBA MVP conversation this year?

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player this season. Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo were also finalists for the award.

Luka Dončić went under the radar with his performances as he was an underdog for the award.

Dončić garnered more attention towards the end of the season with an up-tick in form for the Mavericks. They finished fourth in the Western Conference standings with a record of 52 wins and 30 losses that saw them win eight of their last 10 games.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Luka Doncic has averaged 39.0 points when facing elimination in his career, the highest scoring average in those situations in NBA history (min. 3 games). Luka Doncic has averaged 39.0 points when facing elimination in his career, the highest scoring average in those situations in NBA history (min. 3 games). https://t.co/TeS32DTT9w

The NBA superstar runs the show for the Mavericks as the ball is always in his hands and he is the orchestrator of the offense for the team. He constantly makes his teammates better by creating open shots for them while also possessing the ability to score at will by either attacking the rim or from the perimeter.

Dončić averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists while shooting 45.7% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc. He recorded 10 triple-doubles and 44 double-doubles this season.

While Jokic may have won the MVP, Dončić has attracted comparisons to Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and LeBron James. This is a testament to the greatness of the Slovenian as he aims to take the Mavericks to the NBA Finals.

