"He got a dawg in him" - Steph Curry complements Kevin Porter Jr. for his tenacity after Houston Rockets starlet trash talks him all game

Kevin Porter Jr. grabbed the headlines in the Golden State Warriors’ matchup against the Houston Rockets for his no-holds-barred approach against Steph Curry.

The Rockets’ starting point guard hounded the reigning scoring champ and talked trash almost the entire game, which the Rockets lost 122-108. As antagonistic as his actions were, the deadliest shooter in NBA history had nothing but good words towards the ultra-talented youth.

In a postgame interview after Steph Curry exploded for 21 fourth-quarter points, the Warriors superstar recognized what KPJ was trying to do. Instead of getting riled up, the two-time MVP praised probably the only guy who dared to trash talk him that much in a single game this season.

Here’s what Curry had to say to Kevin Porter Jr.’s smash-mouth tactic to guard him:

"I like his competitiveness… He got a dawg in him."

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Steph Curry on Kevin Porter Jr.:



"I like his competitiveness...he got a dawg in him..."



Steph Curry saw that the 21-year-old sophomore was not going to play scared or timid, considering Curry had practically been in a slump in January. Kevin Porter Jr. was willing to play the percentages and do whatever it took to help his team win. Although the tactic fantastically backfired, Curry liked the determination and grit from the developing point guard.

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Stephen Curry on the trash talk from Kevin Porter Jr.:



"Fun stuff like that happens in the game. I take it all as entertainment and sometimes you need a little boost. I never really play into it much. Obviously, I didn't say anything back so just hoop and have fun with it." Stephen Curry on the trash talk from Kevin Porter Jr.:"Fun stuff like that happens in the game. I take it all as entertainment and sometimes you need a little boost. I never really play into it much. Obviously, I didn't say anything back so just hoop and have fun with it."

The now 8x All-Star didn’t respond in kind to KPJ’s trash-talking during the game. However, he made sure to torch the Rockets yet again. Curry is now the NBA leader in most 20-point fourth-quarter games, breaking a tie with the legendary Kobe Bryant.

Happy Warriors Fan @GoIdenState Steph Curry surpassed Kobe Bryant for most 20+ point quarters in NBA history Steph Curry surpassed Kobe Bryant for most 20+ point quarters in NBA history 🐐🐐 https://t.co/CyZPK7UqcW

Two of Curry’s most productive 12-minute stretches have come against the Rockets. Steph Curry once dropped 23 points in the final canto of Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston in 2019.

He followed it up with tonight's scorcher, reminding the rest of the league that he can still light it up when push comes to shove regardless of a prolonged slump.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are starting to heat up again

The Golden State Warriors' defense has been excellent even with Draymond Green's absence. [Photo: FanSided]

The Warriors are in the midst of a six-game winning run despite Curry’s shooting woes. Before their recent run, they were only 4-6 in their last 10 games.

The team is still missing Draymond Green and awaiting the return of James Wiseman. It’s almost scary to think about what this team can do once they get everyone back.

Despite Steph Curry’s poor run of form, the Warriors have received significant contributions from almost everyone on the roster. Andrew Wiggins has proven his All-Star status while Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson have been solid scorers.

More impressively, the Bay Area team has been superb on defense, even without Green. They currently have the best defensive rating in the NBA by a considerable margin. If they can sustain their defense until everyone’s back, they’ll be one of the heavy favorites to win the championship this season.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra