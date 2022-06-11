"He got the Garden as quiet as a Church on a Saturday night!" - Kendrick Perkins on "all-time great" performance from Steph Curry in Game 4 of finals, Nick Wright says Steph "delivered with his team’s season teetering on the brink"

Kendrick Perkins reserved high praise for Steph Curry after his historic performance in a Game 4 win against the Boston Celtics. Curry racked up 43 points and 10 rebounds in a game where the Golden State Warriors came from behind to register a 107-97 win.

There were a few injury concerns for Steph Curry coming into the night. However, he shrugged them off and was on fire right from the very start. The TD Garden was extremely loud, but as Curry and the Warriors took over the game, things began getting quiet in the stacked stadium.

Perkins, who is supporting the Celtics, had no choice but to appreciate the great performance delivered by Steph Curry. He sent out a tweet after the game, which read:

"This is the all time great performance in the Finals that Steph has been missing from his resume! He got the Garden as quiet as a Church on a Saturday night. Carry on…"

Steph Curry's 43-point night was his second-highest scoring playoff performance. However, its importance ranks on top as it has now leveled the series 2-2.

Along with many others, Nick Wright was also of the belief that Curry's Game 4 performance was his best ever. He sent out a tweet heaping praise on the way Steph carried the team on his shoulders. It read:

"Best game of Steph’s career. The moment demanded greatness, and he delivered with his team’s season teetering on the brink."

With the series now tied at 2-2, it will be interesting to see how things boil down at the Chase Center on Monday. Steph has been firing on all cylinders, and if he continues playing the way he has, the Dubs will certainly have the upper hand.

Steph Curry tonight:



43 PTS

10 REB

4 AST

7 3P



43 PTS
10 REB
4 AST
7 3P

He joins Jerry West and Magic Johnson as the only point guards to record a 40p/10r Finals game.

How good has Steph Curry been in the finals so far?

2022 NBA Finals - Game 4

As expected, Steph Curry has been the best player in the finals for the Warriors so far.

He is averaging 34.3 PPG and 6.3 RPG while shooting 50.0% from the field and 49.0% from the 3-point range. His terrific ability to go on hot shooting sprees has helped the team on many occasions.

Steph Curry is absolutely unreal 🤯



The Warriors have led the third-quarter scoring in all games of the series so far. Curry has been key to this as he has shot brilliantly in that period, which has also helped his teammates get going.

His 3-point shooting has been on point in the series. The three-time champ is the first player to score five or more threes in four consecutive NBA Finals games.





Steph Curry creates space for himself and extends the Warriors lead!

Undoubtedly, this is one of his best finals campaigns, but the job is still not done. The series is at 2-2 and, from here on, it is for anyone to win.

Game 5 goes to the Chase Center, which will be a must-win game for the Dubs. They will need Curry to be at his best once again. Without him firing, it will be difficult for them to break down the Celtics.

