"He got issues" - Alleged leaked audio shows Lebron James heated at Isaiah Stewart after taking elbow to neck

LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart have had on-court conflicts. Recently, alleged leaked audio from a recent matchup between the LA Lakers and the Detroit Pistons surfaced on the internet, showing Lebron James heating up at Isaiah Stewart after pushing "The King."

James scored 25 points, eight rebounds, and three assists in the Pistons' 133-107 loss against the Lakers on Wednesday, while Stewart had 12 points.

The two got chippy in several parts of the game, and Stewart got called for a foul after pushing LeBron James in the paint.

The alleged leaked audio, posted by @legendz_nba on X (formerly Twitter), reveals James expressing his frustration to the referee, describing Stewart as someone with "issues."

In the audio, James is heard telling Stewart:

"What the f**k are we doing?"

He later commented to the referee about Stewart:

"He's got issues, that's all I'mma say.”

Stewart collided with James during the third quarter of the game, causing James to tumble. The referees, however, considered it a flop on James, resulting in a technical foul call against him.

Amid the tensions between James and Stewart, it was D’Angelo Russell who took the spotlight by scoring 35 points on an impressive 13-of-17 shooting from the field, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range.

LeBron James-Isaiah Stewart altercation in 2021

On Nov. 22, 2021, LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart were involved in an on-court altercation that led to ejections and subsequent suspensions.

The incident occurred during the third quarter of a Lakers-Pistons game as the two tangled while boxing out for a rebound off a missed free throw. James's hand hit Stewart in the face, causing him to go down on one knee.

James reached out an arm as if to apologize, but Stewart jumped to his feet and confronted James, leading to an extended melee.

Both James and Stewart were ejected from the game. James received a flagrant 2 foul, while Stewart was given two technical fouls. Moreover, then-Laker Russell Westbrook was also called for a technical foul after escalating the fracas.

Stewart was suspended for two games, while James was suspended for one game

The NBA stated that Stewart was suspended for "escalating" the situation and "repeatedly and aggressively" pursuing James, who himself received a one-game ban for "recklessly hitting" the Pistons center in the face.

The Lakers, who were trailing by 12 at the time of the altercation, rallied to win, 121-116.