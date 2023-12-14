"He got that Kurt Angle 1000 yard gaze" - NBA fans react hilariously to old video of LeBron James singing Canadian anthem

LeBron James was recently called out by former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington ahead of his UFC 296 clash with Leon Edwards. Like a WWE wrestler, Covington has based his persona on being an assertive and outspoken figure in MMA. After his UFC 296 media day appearance, he aimed at LeBron James.

He said that if James isn't a fan of the United States, he should leave the country. The clip of the unexpected callout quickly went viral, with both NBA fans and the MMA community noticing.

With the situation making headlines, past footage of James singing the Canadian National Anthem before a game against the Raptors has resurfaced. The clip was reposted by Ballsack Sports, generating quite a bit of attention from the NBA community, with fans and critics of James aiming the replies.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Looking at the criticism of LeBron James amid the latest callout from Colby Covington

Colby Covington echoed many of the same comments made by right-wing critics of LeBron James' in the U.S. James has frequently weighed in on geopolitical issues as an advocate for social justice.

In response, many of his critics have pointed out that James has a lifetime contract with Nike, criticized for using underpaid sweatshop laborers. As NBA fans recall, James was called out on social media for not taking shots at Nike for its underpaid labor in the past.

At the same time, he was criticized in the U.S. for his outspoken nature regarding U.S. social justice campaigns. As he has stated, however, he has no plans to be silent regarding social issues.

In his latest unexpected verbal attack on James, Covington said this to MMA media members:

"If you hate America so much and you don't like this country that gave you a billion dollars, leave it or come deal with me. Go to China, go to the sweatshops that you employ all these laborers."

"Use these women and pay them pennies on the dollar to make your millions. F*ck you, LeBron James, you're a coward. You're a spineless coward, and you're a b****."

Expand Tweet

This, of course, wasn't the first time that Covington aimed at the four-time NBA champ. Back in 2020, the two-time UFC title challenger called James a coward and insulted James' mom in an unprovoked verbal attack.

So far, James has yet to respond. Only time will tell whether or not the UFC title hopeful lands on his radar.