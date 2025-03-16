"He got load management for next 4 years" - NBA fans erupt over Ben Simmons’ decision to represent Australia at 2028 Olympics

LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons announced that he's open to playing for Team Australia in the 2028 Olympics, provided he's fully fit and ready to go, per NBA reporter Grant Afseth.

This declaration came after years of uncertainty that surrounded his commitment to the national team. It's a decision that has triggered a response from fans on social media with one user on X calling out his injury history.

"2028? Bro acting like he got load management for the next four years."

Injuries and personal setbacks have kept Ben Simmons from representing Australia in past international tournaments, an issue that fans didn't fail to mention:

"He’ll find a way to be injured then don’t worry," a fan tweeted.

"You won’t be healthy I’ll bet any amount of money on it," another fan added.

"Lmao Are you ever healthy these days??" A fan added.

Simmons has a history of withdrawing from international competitions. He previously declined opportunities to play for Australia on five different occasions, which was also pointed out by fans.

"Ben Simmons reportedly announces his return to team Australia for the Olympics but team Australia said no," a fan tweeted.

"After how he did them in the Tokyo Olympics, I seriously doubt they'd even want him to play for them regardless of health and him not being good anymore," a fan commented.

The Australian team is reportedly eager to have Simmons on board. Coach Brian Goorjian expressed optimism about his potential return as Simmons' addition would undoubtedly boost the team's chances.

It's also worth noting that Simmons isn't the only high-profile player who might join the Australian team. Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving, who was born in Melbourne, also expressed interest in representing Australia in the 2028 Olympics if he's not selected for Team USA.

Ben Simmons' performance against the Hawks gets a response from teammate

Ben Simmons was not at his spectacular best, but his performance in the 121-98 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night earned him praise from teammate Kawhi Leonard.

"He's been good," Leonard said. "Tonight ... pushing the pace, finding open guys in transition, and able to guard. He's doing a great job."

Simmons recorded two points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals in 17 minutes of gameplay off the bench. With the Clippers, the former DPOY is averaging 6.0 points, 4.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds on 53.6% shooting from the field.

