"He got me": Jamal Crawford raves about Klay Thompson, who passes him on NBA All-Time 3-PT list

Klay Thompson has moved into the Top 10 of the NBA's All-Time three-pointers list. The second splash brother has been among the elite shooters in the NBA for over a decade. Thompson's achievement came in the Golden State Warriors' win over the Houston Rockets.

The veteran wing dropped five threes against Ime Udoka's struggling team. Thompson surpassed Jamal Crawford as he climbed the league's All-Time rankings. The retired guard praised the Warriors sharpshooter shortly after the achievement was announced.

"Klay is one of the best shooters to ever play. So, there's a lot of pride in that," Crawford said. "He’ll go down as one of the very best. The Splash Brothers have absolutely pushed the game forward. So, to see him do it, I was very, very proud...Pay homage to Klay, he's one of the best to ever do it.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Coming into the game against the Rockets, Thompson struggled to convert his perimeter shots. Over the first two games of the season, he was shooting 33.3% from 3-point range. Thompson is too good of a shooter for perimeter struggles to last too long. He quickly snapped out of his slump by going 5-of-10 from deep in his latest game.

Klay Thompson doesn't want to think about his expiring contract

Klay Thompson's contract with the Golden State Warriors is in its final year. The veteran wing will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the current season. Recent reporting by The Athletic's Shams Charania has noted that both Thompson and the Warriors front office are far apart in negotiations.

However, Golden State was in the same position last year. Draymond Green was on an expiring deal, and the front office waited until the end of the season before negotiating a four-year $100 million deal. They will likely do the same with Thompson.

Speaking to the media on October 27, Thompson noted how he doesn't want to think about his contract situation. Instead, he's focused on making an impact this season. He believes the contract stuff will sort itself out in time.

“I don’t know. I’m focused on the daily dedication it takes to do this job,” Thompson said. “I’m not really worried about an extension right now, it will play itself out. I just don’t wanna think about it. I don’t like thinking about it.”

Expand Tweet

If Thompson continues to make an impact on both ends of the floor, the Warriors front office will likely extend him a new contract once the season ends. Thompson has been with Golden State for his entire career, winning four championships. It's unlikely they will want to lose such a significant part of their championship core to free agency.