“He got old ladies wearing 30 jerseys”: Marc J. Spears explains just how deep Steph Curry’s influence runs in the Bay

ESPN writer Marc J. Spears explained the effect that Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has had on the Bay Area over the years. Spears appeared on The OGs podcast and spoke to Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller on Saturday.He spoke on how Curry united the Bay Area shortly after the Warriors began their legendary run with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Spears said:“The Curry influence when he got cooking and got going with Klay and Draymond and a good team around him, he had an effect on the Bay.”Spears explained the Bay Area’s love for Curry and said that restaurants in the Bay don’t get customers unless they have a TV with the Warriors playing on game days.“Steph United Bay, he got old ladies loving basketball that didn't even watch basketball wearing 30 jerseys,&quot; Spears added. &quot;And you couldn't go into a restaurant in the Bay and expect somebody to eat food there on a Warriors night unless you had a TV on.”Spears also mentioned how deep Curry’s influence goes by saying that people would come out in droves if something were to happen to him there.“So like Steph's influence on the Bay is crazy its incredible. Yes. He got cred in the hood of Oakland,” Spears said. “If somebody so much said that Steph is here in the Bay and something was happening to him, dudes from Oakland would come in droves as they should to save him. Like, he is a god there.”Steph Curry responsible for transforming Warriors into an $8.8 billion empireSteph Curry has been with the Warriors for 16 seasons since being selected with the seventh pick of the 2009 draft. Before he arrived in the Bay Area, the Warriors franchise was estimated to be worth $315 million.In the past 16 years, Curry has led the team to four championships and six NBA Finals appearances. He has grown into one of the best basketball players in history and is responsible for the Warriors' $8.8 billion evaluation via Forbes.With a few more years left in the tank, Curry could take the team to greater heights before he hangs up his boots.