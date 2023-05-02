“He gotta be the new GOAT” – Rapper Mase sparks debate after Steph Curry vs LeBron James GOAT debate 

Over the past decade, Steph Curry has been widely regarded as one of the top players in the NBA. Along with being the face of a dynasty, he's racked up a large number of records and accolades.

The latest historic Steph Curry performance came in Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. In a win-or-go-home scenario, the two-time MVP delivered in a big way to carry his team to victory.

Curry erupted for 50 points to put away the Kings, setting a new record for most points scored in a Game 7. This had some debating if the Golden State Warriors star is the greatest point guard ever. However, one rapper decided to take things a step further.

When the NBA G.O.A.T is discussed, the debate is between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. That being said, hip-hop artist Mase thinks Curry should be put above the LA Lakers star now.

"He gotta be the new GOAT."

Should Steph Curry be viewed above LeBron James in the G.O.A.T debate?

Steph Curry and LeBron James are two of the greatest players to ever step foot in the NBA, but it's clear who should be in the G.O.A.T debate. The sharpshooting guard should not feel slighted by this, but it's LeBron who belongs in the conversation.

While Curry was making his way through the college ranks, LeBron had established himself as an NBA star upon entering the league from high school. The bar was set extremely high for him, and he managed to live up to all the hype. Now, in his twentieth season, he is still putting up numbers in the postseason.

This year, LeBron solidified why he belongs in the G.O.A.T discussion. Nobody thought Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record would be broken, but he did it. When LeBron decides to retire, no player in history will be able to say they were that good for that long.

Curry isn't far behind LeBron, but he isn't close to that tier just yet. Right now, his title is the greatest three-point shooter of all-time.

At the end of the day, fans are allowed to have whatever player they want at their G.O.A.T. That being said, it might be a bit premature to put Curry ahead of LeBron.

