“He is great and that’s undeniable” - Chris Broussard believes it’s foolish to say that Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t understand how to be great

ESPN recently conducted a poll, with the results saying Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the league and will continue to be so for the next five years. Many have disagreed with the outcome, but Chris Broussard has spoken up in defense of the Milwaukee Bucks star.

Broussard focused on Gilbert Arenas, who said Antetokounmpo is not one of the top-three players in the league right now. Arenas also questioned the big man's durability, saying he is not playing as many minutes as the greats.

Players' minutes are a lot more regulated in today's NBA to avoid injury. One could argue that Antetokounmpo could play more minutes if the need arises.

Broussard made the same argument while disputing Arena's claims. He believes the decision to regulate Giannis Antetokounmpo's minutes is based on Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer's philosophy.

On "The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker," he said:

"Foolishness! First of all, he used to play 36-37 minutes a game before Mike Budenholzer got to Milwaukee and where does Budenholzer come from? San Antonio, where Popovich kept Duncan for the last 2/3 of his career below like 34 minutes. I mean, that's their philosophy. It ain't Giannis don't have the stamina to play 37 minutes a night."

He added:

"Furthermore, he's putting up the best numbers in the NBA. You want to say Jokic, you know his numbers are right his numbers are superb, in the fewer minutes. Last year, 30 points, 11-and-a-half boards, six assists in 33 minutes a game.

He also noted:

"And to say he doesn't understand how to be great. First of all, he's great. So he has to understand how to be great because he is great and that's undeniable. And if you wanna talk about 'Oh, what did this improve? First of all three-point shooting has improved."

In the 2022 Eastern Conference semifinals, Giannis Antetokounmpo logged the second-most minutes (40.0) behind Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum. In Game 7, he played 43 minutes all the while attempting to secure a victory for his team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to a championship in 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks holds the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award and the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy

Antetokounmpo brought a championship to the city of Milwaukee after a five-decade hiatus. The Bucks were not the favorites at the start of the season but they managed to get the job done.

The Bucks started their 2021 playoff campaign exacting revenge against the Miami Heat, who sent them home in the 2020 ECS. The 2021 matchup ended in favor of the Bucks as they swept Miami.

In the conference semifinals, they faced the depleted Brooklyn Nets superteam. The Nets had to play without James Harden and Kyrie Irving from Game 3, which cost them. They lost the series 4-3 despite outstanding performances from Kevin Durant.

The Bucks squared off against surprise entrants, the Atlanta Hawks, in the conference finals. After six games, the Bucks booked their ticket to the NBA Finals.

After a ridiculously slow start to the series and losing the first two games, many believed the Phoenix Suns would win the championship. Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks turned things around, winning four straight to lift the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

