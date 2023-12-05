"He grew up in our locker room" - Rasheed Wallace claims Pistons' Bad Boys shaped Draymond Green's 'ejection GOAT' image

Draymond Green is known for many things. He is a four-time NBA champion. He is also a fiery personality on the floor, known for his multiple technical fouls and ejections. So where does all of that ferocious energy come from? Former Detroit Pistons Rasheed Wallace has an idea.

Wallace went on Gilbert Arenas’ show to discuss numerous topics. Green and his status as the “ejection GOAT” may have been inspired by Pistons players with an edgy reputation like Wallace.

The former Piston was known for his proficiency in getting T’d up. He also claims that he and his Pistons teammates taught Green the same antics.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“That’s our fault,” Wallace said. “He grew up in our locker room. One of his best friends was the son of the GM so he was around us at practice and in the locker room and before and after games.”

Wallace then name-checked the 2004 title-winning Pistons roster of himself, Chauncey Billups, Ben Wallace, and Rip Hamilton as reasons why Green is so animated on the floor today.

Expand Tweet

The GM of that team was none other than Joe Dumars. He was a two-time NBA champ on his own with the Pistons. His son and Green were friends and often hung around the team. Green is a native of Michigan and grew up near Detroit.

Blame the Detroit Pistons for Draymond Green

Rasheed Wallace thinks those early locker room experiences shaped Draymond Green. He sees a lot of himself in the Warriors forward.

“That is why he is doing the bully sh*t he is doing now,” Wallace said. “I love him, that’s my young fella.”

Draymond Green is currently 10 ejections away from Wallace’s record of 29 ejections. Wallace seemed pretty hyped at the chance of Green breaking his infamous record.

“Lets f**king go!” Wallace said when asked if he thinks Green can set the new mark.

Draymond Green is currently tied for third in the league for most technical fouls with four. Kristaps Porzingis leads the league this season with eight. Green may need to bump up those numbers to start earning some double-tech automatic ejections. The 33-year-old does have some years left to match the mark. Wallace played in the league until he was 39.

Wallace also holds the single-season record for technical fouls with the 41 he received in 2000-01 over 80 games.

Wallace said the two remain in touch today. He said he knows Green respects his opinion and can lend a word of advice from time to time.

However, they do not speak before or after every game. Wallace uses a more hands-off mentorship approach to his beloved fellow ejection magnet.

“I have to let these guys play. I had old heads too when I was playing. But you got to let these guys play. You cannot critique them every game, you gotta let them play,” Wallace said.

There is no word on whether he might start dropping some advice on how to earn a few more ejections. Green may not need any tips.